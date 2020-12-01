Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Flow Capital Announces Completion of Follow-On Investment by Flow Priority Return Fund II LP

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”) announces that it has completed a second close of $2.6 million towards an aggregate investment of $19.6 million, through Flow Priority Return Fund II LP (“PRF II”), in consideration for the grant of an additional royalty interest to PRF II in certain of Flow Capital's existing investments.

A collection of arm's-length institutional and high net worth investors have subscribed for 2.08 million senior F units of PRF II, in the current closing. Pursuant to the terms of PRF II, the Company has subscribed for 0.52 million subordinated units, equal to 25% of the capital raised in senior units issued.

For further details on PRF II, please refer to the Company’s press release dated October 15, 2020, which can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.flowcap.com.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to high-growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta
Chief Executive Officer
alex@flowcap.com

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,
PO Box 171,
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9


