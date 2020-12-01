Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Third-Quarter Earnings Release Date

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HDS), one of the largest industrial distributors in North America, today announced that the company is planning to release its fiscal 2020 third-quarter press release on Friday, December 4th. There will be no conference call.

To learn more about HD Supply, please visit the company's website at hdsupply.com. HD Supply uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Financial and other material information regarding HD Supply is routinely posted on the company's website and is readily accessible.

About HD Supply:
HD Supply is one of the largest wholesale distributors in North America. The company provides a broad range of products and value-add services to approximately 300,000 customers with leadership positions in the living space maintenance, repair and operations sector. Through approximately 44 distribution centers, across 25 states and two Canadian provinces, the company's approximately 5,500 associates provide localized, customer-tailored products, services and expertise.

Investor and Media Contact:
Charlotte Mclaughlin
HD Supply Investor Relations
770-852-9100
InvestorRelations@hdsupply.com


