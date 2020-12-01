Are Your End Of Life Wishes In Order? Five Tips From Ashley Crispin Ackal
It can be tough to imagine a day when your family will be without you, but it's a fact of life. Planning your end of life wishes now can ease the stress of your family when they're mourning the fact that you're gone. Ashley Crispin Ackal is sharing her top five tips for ensuring that your family is well prepared to handle your affairs after you pass away.
First, you'll want to meet with an estate planning attorney to complete your will. Your attorney may have questions that you wouldn't otherwise have thought of, according to Ashley Crispin Ackal; O'Connell Crispin Ackal of West Palm Beach. Even if you don't have all the details figured out quite yet, starting the process of making a will or going through estate planning documents can help you understand the decisions that you'll need to make in order to ensure that your assets are fairly distributed to your loved ones.
Second, Ashley Crispin Ackal of O'Connell & Crispin Ackal PLLC recommends recording your funeral and burial wishes in multiple places. Ashley Crispin Ackal says that while you can include these wishes in your will or estate planning documents, you'll also want to provide a few loved ones with your final wishes as well.
Next, Ashley Crispin Ackal recommends informing your family who you want to be notified of your death. Think about the people you've been close to throughout your life, and if you want them to know when you've passed, be sure to have their contact information for your family.
Ashley Crispin Ackal also says that it's a good idea to talk with your loved ones about whether you're able to contribute toward funeral and burial expenses. If possible, Ashley Crispin Ackal says that setting aside some money to help with funeral costs can help to ease the stress of grieving family members.
Lastly, Ashley Crispin Ackal recommends talking about your final wishes with several family members. While these conversations can be difficult, they're necessary. Ashley Crispin Ackal says that it's important to consider that the unexpected can occur, and if you only share your wishes with one family member, it's possible that something could happen causing your wishes to remain unknown. Sharing with as many family members as you feel comfortable increases the likelihood that your death will be managed according to your preferences.
