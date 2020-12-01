Wellcoaches chooses digital health company Diet ID to expand and power its robust digital coaching platform

Wellcoaches x Diet ID

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expanding its global leadership in training health and wellness coaches (13,000 in 50 countries), Wellcoaches Corporation created Wellcoaches Digital, a cutting-edge digital coaching platform to assist healthcare providers, coaches, and employers in capturing crucial health information and support coaching of their populations toward better health.

The Wellcoaches Digital platform empowers coaches and their clients or patients to tackle all essential indicators of health, particularly their engagement in lifestyle medicines and their social determinants of health, as well as readily access community-based resources to support their path to well-being.

As diet is a key to lifestyle medicine (along with physical activity, emotional well-being, and sleep) and a leading indicator of chronic disease risk, it is vital to measure diet quality as part of a comprehensive health risk assessment. Measuring, understanding and managing diet is challenging and can be costly and difficult to personalize.

Wellcoaches selected Diet ID’s novel and elegant approach to diet assessment and digital nutrition tools, and together, Wellcoaches and Diet ID will enable coaches, providers, employers, and payers to transition from sick care to health care, shifting the focus from treating symptoms to optimizing well-being.

By powering Wellcoaches Digital’s diet assessment, Diet ID provides a simple, innovative program that in as little as a minute generates valuable data on nutrient intake, food group intake, and diet-related chronic disease risk outcome measures. In the capable hands of a health and wellness coach, the Diet ID tools enable personalized paths for individuals to improve their diet quality.

Beyond individual health, the ability to understand, risk-stratify, and successfully manage population health risk – are the keys to bending the curve of America’s health outcomes and reducing the suffering and financial burden of chronic disease. Use of aggregate data from Wellcoaches Digital tools, including Diet ID for diet quality, will enable coaches, providers, and employers to quickly gain insight on individual and population-level health risk. The partnership between Diet ID and Wellcoaches will help overcome these long standing challenges.

Diet ID founder and CEO Dr. David Katz could not be more excited to announce the new partnership, adding, “We are thrilled to partner with Wellcoaches Digital, a true pioneer in the coaching and digital health space, to personalize diet assessment and catalyze health improvement.”

“Lifestyle medicine is a cornerstone of health,” says Margaret Moore, aka Coach Meg, Founder and CEO of Wellcoaches, “a quality diet, paired with great coaching around the personal keys to well-being, is our path to good care of health for everyone.”