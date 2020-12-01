Carousel Industries Achieves Calling for Microsoft Teams Advanced Specialization and Launches Teams Managed Services Offering

Specialization Allows Carousel to Further Differentiate, Demonstrate Proven UCC Capabilities and Build Stronger Customer Partnerships

/EIN News/ -- EXETER, R.I., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carousel Industries, a leader in communication and network technologies, professional and managed services, security and cloud solutions, today announced it is among the first IT services providers worldwide to attain the Calling for Microsoft Teams Advanced Specialization.



The specialization enables Microsoft Gold partners to further demonstrate deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success in deploying and managing the Microsoft 365 Phone System, Calling Plans and Direct Routing.

One of the requirements for this specialization is a minimum of 2,500 active Microsoft Teams calling users. Carousel has easily met this goal through the deployment of more than 55,000 Microsoft Teams calling seats in 2020, making it one of the most experienced and skilled service providers in the Microsoft Partner Network. Carousel customers are increasingly utilizing Calling for Microsoft Teams as a modern voice solution combining unified communications and teamwork to effectively collaborate with colleagues, customers and partners. To provide further value, Carousel has launched its managed service offering for proactive monitoring, management, and automated provisioning across simple and the most complex multi-vendor Teams integrations for both voice and video.

“We've seen tremendous growth of Teams adoption in 2020 and I'm proud of the success our customers have achieved while working with our experienced engineers,” said Mike Rinner, Director of Microsoft Collaboration Solutions at Carousel. “These engagements have had a positive impact on our customers' business, which is our primary objective. The advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when migrating, modernizing, and managing Microsoft Teams Phone System.”

“Carousel's inherent value to its customers has always been a vendor-agnostic approach, understanding that most organizations have multiple collaboration solutions that seamlessly need to work together,” said Tony McQueen, Vice President, UC and Collaboration at Carousel. "A Microsoft Gold Partner since 2004, Carousel has a deep technical bench of UC experts supporting the integration or migration strategies for enterprises looking to adopt Microsoft Teams calling. Our expertise across Cisco, Avaya, SBC's, and multiple video solutions gives customers a single partner approach for handling any topology to fit their specific needs.”

About Carousel Industries

Blending customer advisory, customer support, and customer experience, Carousel’s supercharged Customer Success Obsessed mission goes beyond any one IT function. Rather, it’s a mindset, a mantra, and a company-wide drive to bring extreme technology value to Carousel customers—so they can bring value to theirs.

With deep expertise across a vast portfolio of technologies, including security, unified communications and collaboration, data center, networking, managed services, and cloud solutions, Carousel can design, implement, and support solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer. By offering professional and managed services with flexible deployments in the cloud, Carousel ensures customers achieve agility and use technologies in the way most effective for their business.

A legion of 1,300, the Carousel team has been committed to the art of customer success for its more than 6,000 highly satisfied customers since 1992. The company has been recognized by multiple publications and industry consortiums as a top technology integrator and managed services and cloud solution provider—including the Inc. 500/5000, Healthcare Informatics 100, and CRN MSP Elite 150. Headquartered in Exeter, RI, the company has offices across the United States and internationally—with three Network Operations Centers.

