Sunwing announces winter flight schedule from Western Canada

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is pleased to announce the recommencement of service from three of Western Canada’s major cities. The initial program from Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary will operate to selected destinations for the winter season using a combination of seats contracted from third party carriers as well as Sunwing Airlines. Flights will depart from Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton to Cancun on Saturdays starting January 9, 2021, with additional flight service from Edmonton to Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán on Saturdays starting December 26, 2020.



“We are thrilled to be resuming flight service from Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “Western Canada is a very important market for us and we’re committed to providing our customers on the west coast with convenient vacation packages to sunny destinations. We’re looking forward to bringing more Canadians back to paradise under our wing, and being able to offer more vacation choices as the season progresses.”

To help residents of Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton head back to paradise, the tour operator is offering incredible savings on select vacation packages with their Cyber Week Sale. For a limited time, sun-seekers can save up to 50% on their winter vacation package to a popular tropical destination with flights on board Sunwing Airlines or third-party carriers. Plus, vacationers can travel with peace of mind knowing that the highest Canadian health and safety standards are in place throughout their entire vacation experience with the Safe with Sunwing commitment, developed under the advisement of global healthcare leader Medcan.

Packages start from as low as $1,525 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay at Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort and Spa in a Luxury Junior Suite departing on January 9, 2021, from Calgary, Edmonton or Vancouver. This top-rated luxury resort is located on the pristine shores of Riviera Maya and offers something for everyone, from sparkling pools to a wide range of Royalton Fit™ classes.

Edmontonians can head to Riu Emerald Bay in Mazatlán for just $1,355 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay in a Hotel Room departing on January 2, 2021. This recently-renovated resort overlooks Brujas Beach and is home to a brand-new section and water park.

Another popular choice in Pacific Mexico is Riu Jalisco in Riviera Nayarit. Packages to this Sunwing favourite resort start as low $1,195 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay in a Hotel Room departing on January 9, 2021, from Edmonton. The beachfront property offers something for everyone, in addition to exclusive RIU-topia inclusions for Sunwing guests.

Canadians can enjoy a frictionless vacation experience with Sunwing’s flexible booking options including the option to change or cancel their plans anytime with ease, monthly payment options and complimentary Price Drop Cash Back of up to $800 per couple. Plus, select packages booked during the sale for departures between now and December 31, 2021 include COVID-19 coverage at no additional cost.

