2020 GAY TRAVEL AWARDS NOMINEES REVEALED
While this has been a difficult year, may today’s news bring you good cheer!
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2020 Gay Travel Awards℠ presented by GayTravel.com and sponsored by Andrew Christian have released their list of official nominees. This year, there are 157 finalists across 22 categories. The full complement of nominees in each category (in alphabetical order) is listed below.
AIRLINE
Alaska Air
Cape Air
Delta Airlines
Jet Blue
Southwest Airlines
Virgin Atlantic
BED & BREAKFAST/ INN
Coqui del Mar
Himmelreich Rügen
Holualoa Inn
Inn on the Alameda
John Rutledge House Inn
Made INN Vermont
Mirror Lake Inn
Simpson House Inn
CAR RENTAL
Avis
Enterprise
Fox Rent a Car
Hertz
National Car Rental
SIXT Rent a Car
DESTINATION, BEACH
Aruba, Caribbean
Bali, Indonesia
Cancun, Mexico
Los Cabos, Mexico
Phuket, Thailand
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
DESTINATION, CITY
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Atlanta, Georgia
Boston, Massachusetts
London, England
Mexico City, Mexico
New York, New York
Paris, France
Vienna, Austria
DESTINATION, FAMILY
Duluth, Minnesota
Oahu, Hawaii
Orlando, Florida
San Diego, California
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
DESTINATION, ISLAND
Bonaire, Caribbean
Ibiza, Spain
Mykonos, Greece
Nantucket, Massachusetts
St. Barth’s, Caribbean
Yap, Micronesia
DESTINATION, MOUNTAINS
Asheville, North Carolina
Banff & Lake Louise, Canada
Deer Valley, Utah
Sedona, Arizona
Stowe, Vermont
Zermatt, Switzerland
DESTINATION, NATURE
Azores, Portugal
Belize, Central America
Costa Rica, Central America
Kauai, Hawaii
Norway, Scandinavia
DESTINATION, WEDDING
Athens, Greece
Costa Smeralda, Italy
Los Angeles, California
Maldives, South Asia
Maui, Hawaii
Puerto Rico, Caribbean
HOTEL, BEACH
Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya
Hotel del Coronado
Marriott Stanton South Beach
Renaissance Cancun Resort & Marina
The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas
The Royal Hawaiian
The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico
The Westin Resort and Spa, Puerto Vallarta
HOTEL, BOUTIQUE
Andaz West Hollywood
Archer Hotel New York
Creekside Inn
Hotel Republic San Diego
Las Casas de la Judería de Córdoba
The Marcus Whitman
Wayam Mundo Imperial
XV Beacon
HOTEL, CASINO
Aria Hotel & Resort
Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino
Foxwoods Resort Casino
Mohegan Sun
San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino
Seminole Hard Rock
Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino
Wynn Las Vegas
HOTEL, CITY
Eaton DC
Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City
Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead
Hyatt Regency Boston
Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay
Sheraton Grand Seattle
The Landmark Nicosia
The Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square
HOTEL, FAMILY
Aulani Disney Resort
Cape Rey Carlsbad
Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress
Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach
JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa
Paradise Point Resort & Spa
Princess Mundo Imperial
HOTEL, GOLF
Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort
La Quinta Resort & Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort
Omni La Costa Resort and Spa
Park Hyatt Aviara
The Magnolia Hotel
The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa
The Westin Golf Resort & Spa, Playa Conchal
Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal
HOTEL, HONEYMOON
Fairmont Mayakoba
Four Seasons Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru
Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea
Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa
Sri panwa, Phuket
The Omnia Mountain Lodge
The Twelve Apostles
Wentworth Mansion
HOTEL, LUXURY
Esperas Santorini Hotel
Monarch Beach Resort
Montage Laguna Beach
The Langham Huntington
The Resort at Pelican Hill, Newport Beach
The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba
The St. Regis Mexico City
The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort
HOTEL, SPA & WELLNESS
Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve
Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa
JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa
Naia Resort and Spa, Belize
Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa
Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives
Zadún, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve
HOTEL, VALUE
Carmel Mission Inn
Courtyard San Jose Airport Alajuela
Doubletree by Hilton Orlando Downtown
GALLERYone – a DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel
Moxy NYC Chelsea
Skyrock Inn of Sedona
The Equus
HOTEL, WEDDING
Boston Harbor Hotel at Rowes Wharf
Castlehotel Schönburg
Hotel Cala di Volpe
Hotel Jerome
South Seas Island Resort
The Lodge at Ashford Castle
Sand Castle on the Beach
GAY TRAVEL INFLUENCER
@asianmapleleaf
@michaelandmatt
@nomadicboys
@omartakespix
@onairplanemode__
@onceuponajrny
@ourtasteforlife
@raviroundtheworld
@tcappelli
Voting is open through December 27, 2020. Votes can be cast by visiting www.gaytravelawards.com.
Now in its fifth year, the mission of the Gay Travel Awards is to recognize and promote select destinations and travel-related companies around the globe. These distinguished organizations lead by example and help inspire other companies and brands to follow their spirit of inclusiveness and to constantly improve their amenities, safety protocols, and service excellence.
Gay Travel Influencers have been added for the first time, too, and the new category is an important and noteworthy enhancement.
GayTravel Chief Visionary Officer Steve Rohrlick said: "This year has been like no other. With the pandemic raging across the globe, many travelers are restricted from traveling or are waiting for a safer time to venture out. With that said, those safer times are likely just around the corner. The Gay Travel Awards give us all a moment to focus on the industry’s best as a prologue to us all getting back out there.”
About GayTravel.com:
GayTravel connects the LGBTQ community with gay-friendly destinations, hotels, cruises, tours, events, entertainment, attractions, clubs, and restaurants worldwide. Their mission is to provide the community with safe, welcoming, and curated recommendations to ensure that every vacation is both pleasurable and memorable. Wherever the journey ends, it begins with GayTravel.com!
For additional information, visit GayTravel.com or call (800) GAY-TRAVEL or follow @GayTravel on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.
