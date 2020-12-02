2020 GAY TRAVEL AWARDS NOMINEES REVEALED

Nominees Revealed

While this has been a difficult year, may today’s news bring you good cheer!

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2020 Gay Travel Awards℠ presented by GayTravel.com and sponsored by Andrew Christian have released their list of official nominees. This year, there are 157 finalists across 22 categories. The full complement of nominees in each category (in alphabetical order) is listed below.

AIRLINE

Alaska Air

Cape Air

Delta Airlines

Jet Blue

Southwest Airlines

Virgin Atlantic

BED & BREAKFAST/ INN

Coqui del Mar

Himmelreich Rügen

Holualoa Inn

Inn on the Alameda

John Rutledge House Inn

Made INN Vermont

Mirror Lake Inn

Simpson House Inn

CAR RENTAL

Avis

Enterprise

Fox Rent a Car

Hertz

National Car Rental

SIXT Rent a Car

DESTINATION, BEACH

Aruba, Caribbean

Bali, Indonesia

Cancun, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico

Phuket, Thailand

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

DESTINATION, CITY

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Atlanta, Georgia

Boston, Massachusetts

London, England

Mexico City, Mexico

New York, New York

Paris, France

Vienna, Austria

DESTINATION, FAMILY

Duluth, Minnesota

Oahu, Hawaii

Orlando, Florida

San Diego, California

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

DESTINATION, ISLAND

Bonaire, Caribbean

Ibiza, Spain

Mykonos, Greece

Nantucket, Massachusetts

St. Barth’s, Caribbean

Yap, Micronesia

DESTINATION, MOUNTAINS

Asheville, North Carolina

Banff & Lake Louise, Canada

Deer Valley, Utah

Sedona, Arizona

Stowe, Vermont

Zermatt, Switzerland

DESTINATION, NATURE

Azores, Portugal

Belize, Central America

Costa Rica, Central America

Kauai, Hawaii

Norway, Scandinavia

DESTINATION, WEDDING

Athens, Greece

Costa Smeralda, Italy

Los Angeles, California

Maldives, South Asia

Maui, Hawaii

Puerto Rico, Caribbean

HOTEL, BEACH

Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya

Hotel del Coronado

Marriott Stanton South Beach

Renaissance Cancun Resort & Marina

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas

The Royal Hawaiian

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico

The Westin Resort and Spa, Puerto Vallarta

HOTEL, BOUTIQUE

Andaz West Hollywood

Archer Hotel New York

Creekside Inn

Hotel Republic San Diego

Las Casas de la Judería de Córdoba

The Marcus Whitman

Wayam Mundo Imperial

XV Beacon

HOTEL, CASINO

Aria Hotel & Resort

Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

Foxwoods Resort Casino

Mohegan Sun

San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

Seminole Hard Rock

Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino

​Wynn Las Vegas

HOTEL, CITY

Eaton DC

Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City

Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead

Hyatt Regency Boston

Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay

Sheraton Grand Seattle

The Landmark Nicosia

The Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square

HOTEL, FAMILY

Aulani Disney Resort

Cape Rey Carlsbad

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress

Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach

JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa

Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Princess Mundo Imperial

HOTEL, GOLF

Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort

La Quinta Resort & Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

Omni La Costa Resort and Spa

Park Hyatt Aviara

The Magnolia Hotel

The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa

The Westin Golf Resort & Spa, Playa Conchal

Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal

HOTEL, HONEYMOON

Fairmont Mayakoba

Four Seasons Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa

Sri panwa, Phuket

The Omnia Mountain Lodge

The Twelve Apostles

Wentworth Mansion

HOTEL, LUXURY

Esperas Santorini Hotel

Monarch Beach Resort

Montage Laguna Beach

The Langham Huntington

The Resort at Pelican Hill, Newport Beach

The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba

The St. Regis Mexico City

​The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort

HOTEL, SPA & WELLNESS

Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa

Naia Resort and Spa, Belize

Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives

Zadún, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve

HOTEL, VALUE

Carmel Mission Inn

Courtyard San Jose Airport Alajuela

Doubletree by Hilton Orlando Downtown

GALLERYone – a DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel

Moxy NYC Chelsea

Skyrock Inn of Sedona

​The Equus

HOTEL, WEDDING

Boston Harbor Hotel at Rowes Wharf

Castlehotel Schönburg

Hotel Cala di Volpe

Hotel Jerome

South Seas Island Resort

The Lodge at Ashford Castle

Sand Castle on the Beach

GAY TRAVEL INFLUENCER

@asianmapleleaf

@michaelandmatt

@nomadicboys

@omartakespix

@onairplanemode__

@onceuponajrny

@ourtasteforlife

@raviroundtheworld

@tcappelli



Voting is open through December 27, 2020. Votes can be cast by visiting www.gaytravelawards.com.

Now in its fifth year, the mission of the Gay Travel Awards is to recognize and promote select destinations and travel-related companies around the globe. These distinguished organizations lead by example and help inspire other companies and brands to follow their spirit of inclusiveness and to constantly improve their amenities, safety protocols, and service excellence.

Gay Travel Influencers have been added for the first time, too, and the new category is an important and noteworthy enhancement.

GayTravel Chief Visionary Officer Steve Rohrlick said: "This year has been like no other. With the pandemic raging across the globe, many travelers are restricted from traveling or are waiting for a safer time to venture out. With that said, those safer times are likely just around the corner. The Gay Travel Awards give us all a moment to focus on the industry’s best as a prologue to us all getting back out there.”

About GayTravel.com:

GayTravel connects the LGBTQ community with gay-friendly destinations, hotels, cruises, tours, events, entertainment, attractions, clubs, and restaurants worldwide. Their mission is to provide the community with safe, welcoming, and curated recommendations to ensure that every vacation is both pleasurable and memorable. Wherever the journey ends, it begins with GayTravel.com!

For additional information, visit GayTravel.com or call (800) GAY-TRAVEL or follow @GayTravel on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.