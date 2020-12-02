Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020 GAY TRAVEL AWARDS NOMINEES REVEALED

Gay Travel Awards 2020

Nominees Revealed

While this has been a difficult year, may today’s news bring you good cheer!

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2020 Gay Travel Awards℠ presented by GayTravel.com and sponsored by Andrew Christian have released their list of official nominees. This year, there are 157 finalists across 22 categories. The full complement of nominees in each category (in alphabetical order) is listed below.

AIRLINE
Alaska Air
Cape Air
Delta Airlines
Jet Blue
Southwest Airlines
Virgin Atlantic

BED & BREAKFAST/ INN
Coqui del Mar
Himmelreich Rügen
Holualoa Inn
Inn on the Alameda
John Rutledge House Inn
Made INN Vermont
Mirror Lake Inn
Simpson House Inn

CAR RENTAL
Avis
Enterprise
Fox Rent a Car
Hertz
National Car Rental
SIXT Rent a Car

DESTINATION, BEACH
Aruba, Caribbean
Bali, Indonesia
Cancun, Mexico
Los Cabos, Mexico
Phuket, Thailand
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

DESTINATION, CITY
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Atlanta, Georgia
Boston, Massachusetts
London, England
Mexico City, Mexico
New York, New York
Paris, France
Vienna, Austria

DESTINATION, FAMILY
Duluth, Minnesota
Oahu, Hawaii
Orlando, Florida
San Diego, California
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

DESTINATION, ISLAND
Bonaire, Caribbean
Ibiza, Spain
Mykonos, Greece
Nantucket, Massachusetts
St. Barth’s, Caribbean
Yap, Micronesia

DESTINATION, MOUNTAINS
Asheville, North Carolina
Banff & Lake Louise, Canada
Deer Valley, Utah
Sedona, Arizona
Stowe, Vermont
Zermatt, Switzerland

DESTINATION, NATURE
Azores, Portugal
Belize, Central America
Costa Rica, Central America
Kauai, Hawaii
Norway, Scandinavia

DESTINATION, WEDDING
Athens, Greece
Costa Smeralda, Italy
Los Angeles, California
Maldives, South Asia
Maui, Hawaii
Puerto Rico, Caribbean

HOTEL, BEACH
Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya
Hotel del Coronado
Marriott Stanton South Beach
Renaissance Cancun Resort & Marina
The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas
The Royal Hawaiian
The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Puerto Rico
The Westin Resort and Spa, Puerto Vallarta

HOTEL, BOUTIQUE
Andaz West Hollywood
Archer Hotel New York
Creekside Inn
Hotel Republic San Diego
Las Casas de la Judería de Córdoba
The Marcus Whitman
Wayam Mundo Imperial
XV Beacon

HOTEL, CASINO
Aria Hotel & Resort
Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino
Foxwoods Resort Casino
Mohegan Sun
San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino
Seminole Hard Rock
Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino
​Wynn Las Vegas

HOTEL, CITY
Eaton DC
Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City
Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead
Hyatt Regency Boston
Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay
Sheraton Grand Seattle
The Landmark Nicosia
The Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square

HOTEL, FAMILY
Aulani Disney Resort
Cape Rey Carlsbad
Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress
Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach
JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa
Paradise Point Resort & Spa
Princess Mundo Imperial

HOTEL, GOLF
Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort
La Quinta Resort & Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort
Omni La Costa Resort and Spa
Park Hyatt Aviara
The Magnolia Hotel
The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa
The Westin Golf Resort & Spa, Playa Conchal
Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal

HOTEL, HONEYMOON
Fairmont Mayakoba
Four Seasons Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru
Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea
Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa
Sri panwa, Phuket
The Omnia Mountain Lodge
The Twelve Apostles
Wentworth Mansion

HOTEL, LUXURY
Esperas Santorini Hotel
Monarch Beach Resort
Montage Laguna Beach
The Langham Huntington
The Resort at Pelican Hill, Newport Beach
The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba
The St. Regis Mexico City
​The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort

HOTEL, SPA & WELLNESS
Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve
Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa
JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa
Naia Resort and Spa, Belize
Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa
Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa
Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives
Zadún, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve

HOTEL, VALUE
Carmel Mission Inn
Courtyard San Jose Airport Alajuela
Doubletree by Hilton Orlando Downtown
GALLERYone – a DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel
Moxy NYC Chelsea
Skyrock Inn of Sedona
​The Equus

HOTEL, WEDDING
Boston Harbor Hotel at Rowes Wharf
Castlehotel Schönburg
Hotel Cala di Volpe
Hotel Jerome
South Seas Island Resort
The Lodge at Ashford Castle
Sand Castle on the Beach

GAY TRAVEL INFLUENCER
@asianmapleleaf
@michaelandmatt
@nomadicboys
@omartakespix
@onairplanemode__
@onceuponajrny
@ourtasteforlife
@raviroundtheworld
@tcappelli


Voting is open through December 27, 2020. Votes can be cast by visiting www.gaytravelawards.com.

Now in its fifth year, the mission of the Gay Travel Awards is to recognize and promote select destinations and travel-related companies around the globe. These distinguished organizations lead by example and help inspire other companies and brands to follow their spirit of inclusiveness and to constantly improve their amenities, safety protocols, and service excellence.

Gay Travel Influencers have been added for the first time, too, and the new category is an important and noteworthy enhancement.

GayTravel Chief Visionary Officer Steve Rohrlick said: "This year has been like no other. With the pandemic raging across the globe, many travelers are restricted from traveling or are waiting for a safer time to venture out. With that said, those safer times are likely just around the corner. The Gay Travel Awards give us all a moment to focus on the industry’s best as a prologue to us all getting back out there.”

About GayTravel.com:

GayTravel connects the LGBTQ community with gay-friendly destinations, hotels, cruises, tours, events, entertainment, attractions, clubs, and restaurants worldwide. Their mission is to provide the community with safe, welcoming, and curated recommendations to ensure that every vacation is both pleasurable and memorable. Wherever the journey ends, it begins with GayTravel.com!

For additional information, visit GayTravel.com or call (800) GAY-TRAVEL or follow @GayTravel on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.

Victoria Prisco
GayTravel.com
1-800-GAY-TRAVEL EXT#709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

