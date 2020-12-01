Symantec Endpoint Protection (SEP) End of Life Scheduled for December 7
Symantec recently rolled out a notice announcing an immediate end to all new licenses for Endpoint Security Cloud and Small Business Version 2013.NEW ROCHELLE, NY, USA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symantec recently rolled out a notice for its customers and service providers announcing an immediate end to all new licenses for Endpoint Security Cloud (SEPC) and Small Business Version 2013 (SEP SBE 2013) products of this organization. The final end-of-life date was initially set for November 2, 2020, but later postponed to December 7, 2020.
The following information backed up Symantec's urgency: a formal announcement regarding the SEP's EOL (End-of-Life) being motivated by solid motives. On the other hand, Symantec's customers are worried that their subscriptions are not supported for now. However, the business is committed to continuous consumer protection as it mentions the following in its notice:
"All customers running Symantec Endpoint Protection Cloud [SEPC] or Symantec Endpoint Protection Small Business Edition [SEP SBE 2013] will receive a free upgrade to Symantec Endpoint Security (SES), the industry-leading endpoint protection platform, for the remainder of your existing subscription."
How to know if your clients are eligible for the free upgrade?
Upgrades to Symantec Endpoint Security Cloud (SEPC) or Symantec Endpoint Protection Small Business Version are available to customers with a current and valid subscription (SEP SBE 2013). Both solutions were previously referred to as different names, so there is a table below with these services' previous names.
Symantec offers its partners the changes, allowing them to take the requisite steps to move to SESE by December 7, 2020. When your customers have purchased an annual or multi-year membership, they can receive a free upgrade that expires on the current expiry date. However, consumers need to move to the latest product before November 7, 2020, to benefit from the new Symantec Endpoint Security (SES).
The customer must change his security endpoint applications by himself. Symantec will provide you with complete feedback on your solution transformation. The new Symantec Endpoint Protection comes with an intuitive interface that can be easily controlled with hundreds of predefined policies.
For several businesses, the Partner Management Console (PMC) is important for providing consumers with managed services. Such management services in the new Symantec Endpoint Security allow businesses to cater to multiple clients with one account. Each managed customer account can be easily accessed, but no central alerts or reports are available. This may be an acceptable alternative option for those MSPs.
The constant threats from endpoints are continually evolving, making it essential for the enterprise to run the latest and most current cybersecurity solutions for all your endpoints.
To this end, Broadcom's announcement to update all clients running Symantec Endpoint Protection Cloud (SEP Cloud) or Symantec Endpoint Protection Small Business Version (SEP SBE) is a reminder for all those holding current subscriptions.
The company claims that SES can reach beyond malware protection to secure devices like tablets, smartphones, computers, laptops, and other IoT devices.
With the transition on cards, businesses are offered the following security protections by Symantec:
1. Top-notch security that allows fine-grain identification and blocking to improve protection to maximize visibility in suspicious data.
2. Quality network access security recognizes inferior Wi-Fi networks and uses hotspot technology to provide policy-driven VPNs for network connectivity, safety, and compliance support.
3. Artificial Intelligence (AI)-guided security management in implementing strong security policies with fewer malfunctions to boost overall hygiene and security posture.
4. Continued updates of threats to the intelligence network of Symantec.
5. Enabling integration with other Symantec threat intelligence and correlated threat analysis solutions
For more information on the latest updates by Symantec, it is advisable to contact your service provider. Computer Solutions East works closely with Symantec to assure all its users are updated with SES before time. If you are looking to migrate before the last date, it is best to reach out to Symantec experts at CSE.
