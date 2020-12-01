Xperigo is officially a Great Place to Work

/EIN News/ -- MARKHAM, ONTARIO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xperigo, the Automotive industry’s leading provider of Emergency Roadside Assistance and Call Centre services proudly announced today that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™. Conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada, this certification is based on extensive direct feedback from employees about their workplace experience.

This anonymous and rigorous data driven survey focused on areas including Trust, Respect, Fairness, and Pride. Important highlights for Xperigo included:

97% of Team Members felt they are well treated regardless of gender or orientation.

97% of new Team Members felt welcomed.

93% felt Xperigo was a friendly place to work.

“Ensuring we have a culture where Team Members enjoy coming to work and feel they are treated fairly regardless of age, race, gender or sexual orientation is important at Xperigo and the survey results confirm the pride that our Team Members have at Xperigo.” said Shelly Cohen-Bhamani, Vice-President, Talent & Culture at Xperigo.

This is the first time Xperigo has applied for this certification, which is conducted annually by Great Place to Work Institute® and represents more than 12 million employees in over 50 countries has been active for 30 years.

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer and patient satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," Fonseca said.

Xperigo has operations in both Markham, Ontario and Moncton, New Brunswick. To learn more about Xperigo and current career opportunities visit www.xperigo.com

About Xperigo

Xperigo has successfully managed customer experiences on behalf of the top automotive brands in the world for 29 years. Xperigo has developed a highly integrated service delivery platform that provides real-time access to a suite of automotive mobility services. These services include: Next Generation Roadside Assistance, Customer Experience Management, Connected Car Services, Telematics Solutions, Emergency 911 Services, Mobile Self-Serve Solutions, Data Analysis & Insights, Concierge and Professional Services.

For more information, please visit www.xperigo.com.

About Great Place to Work ®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

Attachments

Stuart Morcombe Xperigo 6475456676 SMORCOMBE@XPERIGO.COM