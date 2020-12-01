Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,993 in the last 365 days.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife Invites Deer Hunters to Complete Survey

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering hunters the opportunity to participate in its annual deer hunter effort and sighting survey.

The survey asks hunters to record how many hours they hunted and how many deer, moose, bears, or other wildlife they saw on each day of the November rifle season.  Hunters are asked to complete the survey as soon as possible after the rifle deer season even if they did not hunt or did not harvest a deer.  This information helps the department evaluate how hunting pressure and the number of these animals varies throughout the season and around the state.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife has mailed survey cards to several thousand randomly selected hunters each year since 1999.  The survey is now available for all licensed deer hunters at https://vtfishandwildlife.com/hunt/hunter-effort-survey

“The information we get from this survey is critically important for the management of deer and other wildlife in Vermont,” said Nick Fortin, Fish and Wildlife’s deer and moose project leader.  “If we hear from more hunters, our population estimates will be more reliable, and our management will be more effective.”

For Immediate Release:  December 1, 2020

Media Contact:  Nick Fortin, 802-786-3860

You just read:

Vermont Fish & Wildlife Invites Deer Hunters to Complete Survey

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.