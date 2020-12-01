Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,993 in the last 365 days.

TAG Associates Nominated for Three Private Asset Management Awards

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAG Associates LLC, a leading multi-family office and portfolio management services firm, today announced that the firm was shortlisted for three Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards. The nominations are in the categories of “Best Family Office – Due Diligence,” “Best family office long-term investment philosophy,” and for Stacy Haislip, TAG’s Director of Portfolio Management, as “Manager or investment research professional of the year.”

“We know that the portfolio management team we’ve built is among the best in the business, and we’re grateful that the team is being recognized as such,” said David Basner, TAG Associates CEO. “We’re particularly happy for Stacy, who has brought so much creativity and leadership to our investment process, and the results speak for themselves.”

All of TAG’s due diligence is done in house, and in a pandemic disrupted year, the team had to redouble efforts in order to conduct virtual due diligence to ensure proper evaluations were being made.

“In a particularly difficult year, the investment and due diligence teams had to be even more thorough in vetting managers and evaluating ideas, and everyone rose to the occasion in exceptional ways,” Basner said. “We are proud of our performance, especially due to the volatility and unpredictability we saw in global markets and economic activity in 2020.”

For over 20 years the PAM Awards have recognized the best in the US private asset management industry, providing them an opportunity “to showcase the incredible achievements they have accomplished.” TAG was nominated for two PAM awards in 2019.

A virtual awards presentation will take place on Feb. 10, 2020.

About TAG Associates (www.tagassoc.com)

TAG Associates was founded in 1983 to offer a more effective and personalized way to serve the family office and investment needs of wealthy individuals, families, endowments and foundations. As one of the first multi-family offices, TAG Associates pioneered the integrated, objective fiduciary model. Since that time, the firm has established itself as a leader in the wealth management business, with more than $8 billion in assets under management serving over 110 high net worth families.


Contact:

Michael Wichman
Dooley Wichman Communications
917-526-0855
michael@dooleywichman.com 

Primary Logo

You just read:

TAG Associates Nominated for Three Private Asset Management Awards

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.