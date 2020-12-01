Konica Minolta Launches AccurioPress C4080 Series

High-speed Digital Press Serves as an All-in-one Print Factory

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in world-class printing technology, is pleased to introduce a new line of versatile color digital production presses, the AccurioPress C4080 Series. This high-speed digital press offers robust and user-friendly production and is a perfect fit for businesses looking to expand their production capabilities with advanced automation and ease of use for various applications.

“Our launch of the C4080 Series is yet another important step in enhancing our line of color production printers, providing an easy transition into digital printing with inline finishing options allowing prints to be boxed and shipped right off the press,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning. “The advanced automation, high quality and productivity and myriad finishing options these presses offer translate into endless opportunities for printers to expand into new markets and develop new revenue streams.”

The AccurioPress C4080 is an all-in-one print factory that will help enable business growth through intelligent automation, outstanding image quality and print application diversity. The C4080 Series replaces the C3080 Series, an entry-level, light production press debuted in March 2018. The C4080 Series also includes the AccurioPress C4070 and AccurioPrint C4065, a lighter version of the C4080 that can bridge the gap between an office and production print with the same image quality at a more affordable price point.

Advanced Automation

The AccurioPress C4080 Series brings automation to a new level with the TU-510 Inline Trimmer Unit, which produces fully-finished output with inline slitting and trimming and additional options for inline creasing (valley and mountain crease), business cards, postcard cutting and perforation (vertical and horizontal). Plus, the TU-510 has an option to deliver fully trimmed and creased long sheets of up to 51" to the output tray.

New to the C4080 Series is the IM-101 external media detection sensor, an optional sensor for measuring and identifying media, ensuring the correct media settings are selected no matter the operator's skill. The TU-510, IM-101, and the IQ-501, a fully automated, closed-loop quality management tool, provide customers with the ability to produce fully-finished, high-quality, ready to be boxed output quickly and easily without skilled operators — meaning increased uptime, productivity, quality, and profit.

Image Quality and Media Flexibility

The AccurioPress C4080 provides outstanding image quality with 3600 (equivalent) x2400 dpi resolution and prints duplex sheets up to 34”. Envelopes can be printed with the standard fuser at half speed, or full speed with an optional dedicated envelope fuser. The IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer also comes into play here, performing automatic density correction and front-to-back registration prior to printing. Media versatility up to 360 gsm will provide a wide portfolio of paper choices and print applications.

Incredible Productivity and Versatility

The AccurioPress C4080/C4070 and AccurioPrint C4065 digital press print at 80/70/65 ppm and offer the flexibility of 2-sided printing on sheets up to 34” long, allowing the capability of producing an 8-panel, letter-size brochure. The AccurioPress C4080 expands application offerings such as envelope printing without the need for an additional fuser. Experience unmatched productivity and versatility with the AccurioPress C4080/C4070 various finishing options, including booklets, perfect bound, punching, stapling, inline trimming, and stacking to meet customers’ needs and tap into new revenue streams.

New Accessories

Highly configurable accessories on the C4080 provide added value by allowing a business to build the press in a way that compliments their workflow. New accessories include:

TU-510 Versatile Trimmer Unit - an inline, four-edge trimmer, creaser and perforator that allows full bleed, support for long sheets and a dedicated business card cutting option.

- an inline, four-edge trimmer, creaser and perforator that allows full bleed, support for long sheets and a dedicated business card cutting option. LS-507 Large Stacker - supports long sheet bypass and offers operators the advantage of offloading while the machine is still running, another new benefit added to Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress expanded line.

- supports long sheet bypass and offers operators the advantage of offloading while the machine is still running, another new benefit added to Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress expanded line. IM-101 Intelligent Media Sensor - automatically identifies and registers paper.

Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C4080 Series is available in both the United States and Canada. Follow the links below for more information.

AccurioPress C4080 Product Information:

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. - English

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. - French

About Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™. With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 13 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA).

# # # # #

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. Press Contact

Konica Minolta Media Relations – Canada

info@bt.konicaminolta.ca

Attachments

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 1-551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us