Techtronic Industries expanding operations in Anderson County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Techtronic Industries (TTI), a global leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of quality consumer, professional and industrial products, today announced plans to expand its operations in Anderson County. The $100 million investment will create 525 new jobs over the next several years.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Hong Kong, TTI has continuously expanded around the world through organic growth and acquisitions and is a recognized world leader in designing and manufacturing a variety of power tools, outdoor products and accessories for both residential and industrial clients. The company provides products from brands such as Milwaukee®, AEG®, Ryobi®, Homelite®, Hoover®, Oreck®, Vax® and Dirt Devil®.

Located at 100 Innovation Way in Anderson, TTI’s expansion will include a new 1 million-square-foot manufacturing plant and warehouse to support production and assembly operations. The expansion will also include a reconditioning plant.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the TTI team should visit the company's careers webpage.

QUOTES

“This is a significant step in our continued growth and evolution as a company. This will be a world class manufacturing and warehousing facility - to support our ever-expanding outdoor product and power tool businesses. We certainly appreciate the support of the state of South Carolina and Anderson County to help make it possible for us to continue to invest in facilities, people and innovative product in Anderson.” -Outdoor Products Group President Lee Sowell

“This investment by TTI in Anderson County is further proof that South Carolina is an important hub for international business. These 525 new jobs will make a big impact in the Palmetto State, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for this great company’s continued growth here.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Team South Carolina works hard every day to cultivate a pro-business environment so companies like TTI can be successful. Congratulations to this great company on their $100 million investment that will create 525 new jobs for South Carolinians. We look forward watching them continue to succeed for years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We are truly fortunate to have Techtronic Industries as a partner in our community. Major expansion announcements like this help show the world the degree of trust that several multinational corporations have placed in our local workforce, and I couldn’t be more proud than I am today of our county and our people.” -Anderson County Council District Four Vice Chairman Brett Sanders