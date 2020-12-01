INFINITY BY CROWN GROUP WINS TWO AWARDS IN ONE WEEK - HIA AND URBAN TASKFORCE

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Australia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Square’s most eye-catching new property, Infinity by Crown Group, has taken out two major construction and development industry awards in the same week.

The spectacular mixed-use residential, retail, dining and hotel precinct won the most Innovative Development in the Urban Taskforce Development Excellence Awards at a ceremony at Doltone House in Sydney on Tuesday, 24 November. This year the awards had a record number of entries.

Judges described Infinity as “Crown Group’s amazing roller-coaster complex next to Green Square station”.

Urban Taskforce Jury Chair Chris Johnson said, “The Koichi Takada designed building that sweeps up from a 9-storey base to a 20-storey height, all connected by a sinuous flowing form, sits right on top of Green Square Railway Station in inner Sydney.”

The accolade followed a major win for the project by Crown Group’s construction arm, which won the HIA NSW Apartment Complex award, partnered by Miele, during a virtual presentation on Friday 20 November.

The event marked the 50th anniversary of the 2020 HIA-CSR NSW Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards, which showcase the best builders and building professionals in the state’s housing industry.

After it was completed in 2019, Infinity by Crown Group fast became an architectural icon in the heart of Sydney, with its extraordinary design and exceptional location at the gateway to the newly developed Green Square Town Centre.

Crown Group Chairman and Group CEO Iwan Sunito said, “Infinity by Crown Group is a really spectacular development that has caught the public’s eye since the day we unveiled its design to more than 1500 guests at a special invite-only red-carpet event in Sydney. Momentum built from there and on launch day buyers queued at our head office and snapped up numerous homes, priced up to $3.45 million.”

Infinity by Crown Group offers 329 stylish residential apartments and 74 hotel apartments which embrace natural light and expansive living spaces, making it Sydney’s most sought-after place to live, stay and play.

The 20-storey building has an eye-catching looped design and has set a new benchmark for urban living.

Apartment interiors are sun-filled and have floor to ceiling glass, plentiful storage and incorporate luxury finishes, European appliances and leading technologies in energy efficient lighting and climate control.

It offers Crown Group’s signature resort-style facilities for residents including a stunning open-air pool, spa, sauna, gym, roof top terrace, sky lounge, two piano rooms, a theatre and a meeting room.

There is also a vibrant new retail and dining plaza offering the new Italian Street Kitchen, Social Society, McDonald’s, KFC, Bashan Noodles, Gong Cha, Miracle Supermarket and Infinity Health Medical Centre.

The site will soon play host to the new 425-seat Infinity Convention Centre, which is set to open next year.

A limited number of apartments are for sale at Infinity by Crown Group, with studios priced from $639,000, two-bedroom apartments from $1.072 million and a three-bedroom penthouse priced at $3.38 million.

infinitybycrowngroup.com.au

