/EIN News/ -- WISeKey Accelerates Expansion in India by Bringing Integrated Cybersecurity, IoT and AI Solutions

WISeKey brings vertically integrated AIoT platform and solutions to India as part of its global expansion and growth

Geneva, Switzerland – December 1, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company today announced the expansion of its local presence in India with the appointment of Vivek Singh as Sales Leader to bring fully integrated Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) with microprocessors embedded with a Trusted Cryptographic Root of Trust (RoT) and problem-solving Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to the country. WISeKey’s IoT Cybersecurity Vertical Platform allows IoT devices to organize themselves into trusted networks based on mutual authentication, identity and integrity.

Government of India under its Digital India Vision has taken major initiatives to make the country e-ready by initiating various e-governance implementations across the country like automation of income tax, passport, company law, e-procurement and bidding, etc.

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and digital signatures form the authentication backbone for all these initiatives. PKI in India is controlled by the Controller of Certifying Authorities, Ministry of Information Technology, Government of India. Digital Signature Certificate for authentication is issued by the Certifying Authorities (CAs). While digitization has commenced in various department indicated above, complete digitization in public and private sector is only possible with the use of Digital Signature Certificates (DSC) and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI). Information Technology Act of 2008 provides necessary legal framework to support digitalization.

The WISeKey Identity and Blockchain Platform is already used in of Andhra Pradesh since 2017 https://cointelegraph.com/news/indian-state-of-andhra-pradesh-embraces-blockchain-for-protecting-citizen-information to enhance the security of citizens’ identity and position citizens at the center of gravity of government services using the WISeKey PKI based blockchain technology as the solution to secure government-recorded data.

“To have a pristine vision like putting the citizen at the center of gravity, and building all the infrastructure around this vision is the key to successfully empower citizens to unleash their full potential,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO, of WISeKey.

With the help of WISeKey, Andhra Pradesh, a state in the south-eastern coastal region of India, was one of the first states in the world implementing the WISeKey Identity on a blockchain technology in the transportation department under the leadership of N. Balasubramanyam, CEO and e-Pragathi & Transport Commissioner for the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

According to 6Wresearch, the India IoT market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2016 to 2022. The Indian IoT market is largely dominated by Industrial IoT followed by consumer IoT and WISeKey is poised to be a market leader in region. WISeKey has the unique ability to authenticate and remotely manage millions of networked, automated devices and equipment in addition to providing digital identities for these devices, objects and even people.

Current market conditions have accelerated the needs in India as well as around the globe for rapid digital transformation with security concerns being at the forefront of the transformation. WISeKey’s unique solutions and managed services provide a seamless path to the successful digital transformation and will empower the Industrial IoT movement.

WISeKey’s Chief Revenue Officer, Ben Stump, commented, “The market in India is moving at a rapid pace towards integration of solutions for the IoT. WISeKey can leverage its in region success and local presence to help businesses and integrators alike to deliver world class solutions for IoT bringing digital identities, secure data communications and artificial intelligence together to solve an endless array of business problems.”

To learn more about WISeKey’s solutions, visit WISeKey.com .

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FinSA’s predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA, or within the meaning of any other securities regulation. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

The securities offered will not be, and have not been, registered under the United States of America Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of said Act.