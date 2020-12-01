LCS Names Chris Bird EVP/Chief Operating Officer

A 25-year veteran in senior living industry

/EIN News/ -- Des Moines, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chris Bird has been named EVP/chief operating officer for LCS. As COO, Chris will provide oversight of Life Care Services, CPS, asset management, procurement, and onboarding operations.

“Chris has proven his ability to help lead the LCS Family of Companies forward,” says Joel Nelson, LCS president and CEO. “He is a visionary leader respected both inside and outside the company and has extensive experience with both Life Plan and Rental Communities. Most importantly, Chris has an unwavering passion for ensuring residents remain at the forefront of every business decision made at LCS.”

In the role, Bird will leverage the LCS team’s deep experience and the strength of the relationships he has built over 25 years along with the sound position LCS has built over 50 years. Specifically, Bird will continue to lead operations, build community occupancy, foster capital partner relationships, and develop new business.

“I, along with my colleagues, am driven by the experiences LCS provides to seniors in our communities. I am humbled to serve in this capacity,” says Bird. “LCS is a leader in senior living as a manager and an owner and I look forward to building on the experience of our teams to further enhance the product and services LCS offers,” Bird says.

Nelson says LCS remains highly focused on the future of senior living, and Bird’s skill set is an excellent fit for LCS’s evolution.

Bird has extensive operations and marketing experience, having led Life Plan and Rental Communities across the country. In addition, he has experience in asset management. This combination creates a unique level of resources that differentiates LCS as a manager and owner.

Executive leaders at LCS include Joel Nelson, president and CEO; Diane Bridgewater, EVP/chief financial and administrative officer; Rick Exline, EVP/senior managing director of life plan communities; Chuck Murphy, EVP/senior managing director of development and real estate; Monica Friedman, SVP/chief human resources officer; and Chris Bird, EVP/chief operating officer.

With Bird’s promotion, GeLynna Shaw has been promoted from SVP/senior director of rental communities, to SVP/managing director of rental communities. Shaw will oversee all operational execution across the portfolio of 37 Rental Communities.

As a pioneer in the senior living industry since 1971, making a difference in the lives of seniors has been our sole focus since day one. The dedicated LCS Family of Companies is designed to help fulfill your community’s mission. This structure allows us to develop and share expertise across our company to deliver innovative solutions to partners, seniors and their communities. LCS has the experience, leadership, and integrity to meet unique needs of your community. When you partner with LCS, you receive more than just a single perspective; you get the experience of six senior-focused companies working together as one. In the field of senior living, Experience is Everything. For more information, visit LCSnet.com.

