‘My Life As A Woman: World Edition’ Goes To Prison
My Life As A Woman Project Initiative sets out to inspire women in the American prison systemALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘My Life As A Woman’ Project Initiative reached out to prisons around the country to inspire and enlighten incarcerated female populations with its new title, “My Life As A Woman: World Edition”, available on Amazon Kindle. Published by NoteToServices, the book is a compilation of stories from women in every country across the world, including North Korea, China, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, and many others. Through the ‘My Life As A Woman’ Project Initiative’s prison outreach proposal, women will receive valuable insight into a community far beyond the walls of their prison cells.
“My Life As A Woman: World Edition” is the brainchild of the ‘My Life As A Woman’ Project Initiative. The book is a culmination of the love, joy, hopes, and fears of women who experienced life through unique cultural lenses, making it an ideal read for incarcerated women who could greatly benefit from the awe-inspiring experience the book evokes. In its essence, “My Life As A Woman” is a collection of heartfelt stories by mothers, daughters, sisters, wives, and friends. At its core, the book holds the key to a life-altering path for women limited to the physical space of a prison. Through ‘My Life As A Woman’ Project Initiative’s generous prison donation program, these women will finally have the tools to escape their confines and embark on an inward journey overflowing with hope and boundless learning opportunities.
The project’s prison initiative aims to remind these women who they truly are and what they are capable of. ‘My Life As A Woman’ will give them the edge they need to make a change, whether it’s within the prison system or beyond it. Ultimately, this book teaches women more about themselves, far more than it shows them the world. In it, readers will find the strength from within to become skeptics, while recognizing their self-worth and demanding to live in a world that does the same for them.
About ‘My Life As A Woman’ Project Initiative
This project celebrates women and their unique stories. Matthew Gates collected stories of women from different nationalities, religions, cultures, backgrounds, and ages, and compiled them in “My Life As A Woman: World Edition”. Together, these stories give an in-depth look at what women around the world have been through, what they are going through now, and how they continually overcome adversity.
About Confessions of the Professions
Confessions of the Professions is a website centered around jobs, careers, and workplace psychology, operating as a publishing platform for marketing agencies, universities, and freelance writers to express a broad scope of relevant content through articles and infographics. With partial funding raised from the website, the ‘My Life As A Woman’ Project Initiative was brought to life and seeks to unpack the sometimes painful but undoubtedly eye-opening truths of women from various cultures.
