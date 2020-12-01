Post University To Transition To Division II Football

/EIN News/ -- Waterbury, CT, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post University has announced the transition of its Sprint Football team to NCAA Division II level as of Fall 2021.

“This is a pivotal time for our university and athletic program,” said John L. Hopkins, CEO and President of Post University. “Expanding our athletic footprint enhances our visibility while elevating our athletic program to even greater heights.

With the move, the Eagles will no longer be a member of the Collegiate Sprint Football League (CSFL), a league in which the Eagles have belonged since 2010.

"We are excited to transition our Sprint Football program to this next level, said Post University Athletic Director Ronnie Palmer. “We feel as though this move parallels the growth of the university and high caliber student athletes we are recruiting. As we turn our focus to evolving to the NCAA Division II level, we look forward to building new relationships, rivalries, and raising the bar of Eagles football even higher while also recognizing that Sprint Football was the foundation for this move.”

The Eagles will be coached by Adam Schultz in its first Division II season. Prior to becoming head coach at Post, Schultz was an assistant on the Sprint Football team. Prior to Post, Schultz was the wide receivers, tight end and running backs coach for six years at the University of New Haven.

“As Post University Football transitions, from the CSFL to being a Division II team, I could not be more excited to lead this undertaking and team into a new era. I feel incredibly lucky to have this opportunity where I am surrounded by an incredible staff, faculty, and athletic department,” head coach Adam Schultz. “With this great support around me and the returning members of the program I cannot wait to start recruiting and leading these student athletes on the field, in our classrooms, and in the community.”

The football team will become the 22nd Division II sponsored sport for Post University.

The Eagles will play an independent schedule for its inaugural season.

About The Post University

Based in Waterbury, Connecticut, since 1890, Post University® is known for its innovation and focus on providing every online and on-campus student an extraordinary educational experience with an unmatched level of personalized support. Among the first in the nation and the first in the State of Connecticut to offer full degrees online, Post fuels the personal aspirations and career goals of its students with inventive and robust learning technologies that deliver in- demand undergraduate and graduate degree programs, small class sizes, individual attention, and customizable degree concentrations.

Recognized for its Honors Program, NCAA Division II athletics, and its pioneering role in online education for more than twenty years, Post University is licensed by the state of Connecticut through the Office of Higher Education. Post University is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) and has been continuously accredited since 1972.

For more information on Post University athletics visit www.posteagles.com for more information.

