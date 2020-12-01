Intrado Digital Media Announces Third Annual Summit: A Virtual Event for Communicators

Global event to be held December 11, 2020 on Intrado’s virtual event platform

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announces its third annual summit, A Virtual Event for Communicators, being held on Friday, December 11, 2020. This year’s event is offered at no cost to attend, and brings together leading professionals in marketing, public relations, internal communications, and investor relations to share their valuable insights, winning strategies, and unique experiences from this unprecedented year.



Featuring four tracks filled with expert-led content, attendees will experience a mix of individual presentations, panel discussions, case studies, and success story highlights. New this year will be the celebration of clients’ most successful virtual events as part of the first Intrado Digital Media Awards.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

The agenda features one main stage, accompanied by four specialized tracks for marketing, public relations, internal communications, and investor relations. Highlights include:

Delivering broadcast-quality standout presentations

How physical, virtual, and hybrid events will take shape in 2021

The future of IR communications and preparing for an IPO

The changing landscape of public relations

“2020 has truly been a unique year for communicators around the world,” said Ben Chodor, president of Intrado Digital Media. “As we look ahead, now is the time to get together and share what we’ve learned to prepare for success in 2021.”

Featuring premier sponsors Kollective, Hive, Brilliant, and Ice9, this year’s virtual event experience has been designed to maximize engagement and networking opportunities for participants, and features Intrado Digital Media’s new 1:1 video chat, plus fun gaming and prizes. Attendees will also have access to downloadable e-books, reports, case studies, and other helpful content.

Intrado Digital Media’s broad suite of solutions helps marketing, public relations, internal communications, and investor relations professionals connect with their most important audiences, uncover actionable insights, and drive meaningful business impact.

To learn more about Intrado Digital Media’s Virtual Event for Communicators, visit this link.

To learn more about Intrado Digital Media, visit www.intrado.com/en/digital-media.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.





