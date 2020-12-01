US Eagle and NM Gas Co. Partner to Pay Overdue Bills

85 New Mexicans have something more to be thankful for this year

/EIN News/ -- NEW MEXICO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 85 New Mexicans will be warmer this Thanksgiving. US Eagle Federal Credit Union partnered with New Mexico Gas Co. to help 85 families across the state affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with their utility bills.

“When I first heard (on a call) this is the gas company, my heart kind of just sunk, and I'm like, ‘oh gosh, I've got to plead my story,’ but then she said, ‘No, I'm calling with good news,’” said Amalia Torrez of Albuquerque, who received $100 to pay a late gas bill. “I need some good news. I'm not a member of that credit union, but I sure would like to be. I've always banked with credit unions. Always. I love credit unions.”

On Dec. 5, US Eagle celebrates 85 years of service to New Mexicans and to celebrate the credit union mission of People Helping People, teamed with NM Gas Co., selecting 85 households from Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe who were behind on their bills. Each household received $100 toward each of their New Mexico Gas Co. accounts.

“We’re thankful that US Eagle Federal Credit Union has graciously rewarded some of our customers by paying their natural gas bills. I know it means a lot to our customers, many of whom are struggling as a result of the pandemic. If other customers are in need of financial assistance with their natural gas bills, we ask that they please contact us,” said New Mexico Gas Company President Ryan Shell.

“It was important that we found a meaningful way to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity for not only our 85th Anniversary but GivingTuesday,” said US Eagle President/CEO Marsha Majors. “The pandemic has impacted many local businesses and individuals, causing many to fall behind on their monthly expenses. Having to choose which basic need to fulfill first should never be a decision anyone has to make.”

“It was like the perfect timing 'cause I was stressing over, ‘Oh, my God, how am I gonna pay the whole bill?’” said Yvette Sedillo of Albuquerque, who also received help. “It was like perfect timing.”

In 2021 US Eagle’s new US Eagle Foundation will seek to help more community development programs that share the same People Helping People mission.

