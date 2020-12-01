Wildlife Commission Seeks Public Comment on Proposed 2021-2022 Rule Changes

RALEIGH, N.C. (December 1, 2020) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has opened the public comment period for proposed changes to agency regulations related to wildlife management, inland fisheries and game lands for the 2021-2022 seasons. The comment period will be open through Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

Comments may be submitted online, emailed to regulations@ncwildlife.org (must include name, phone number and mailing address in e-mail) or mailed to: Rule-Making Coordinator, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1700. The public can also provide comments at one of the public hearings the Commission will conduct in January.

For more information, including the schedule for the upcoming public hearings, visit ncwildlife.org/proposed-regulations.