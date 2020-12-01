Bottomline Think Green Award Presented to Allianz and MAPFRE USA

/EIN News/ -- PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline (NASDAQ: EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today named Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) and MAPFRE USA as the 2020 recipients of the Bottomline Think Green award. The award recognizes organizations that use technology to drive environmentally friendly and sustainable business practices using Bottomline automation solutions.



Both AGCS and MAPFRE use Bottomline’s Legal Spend Management web-based platform to assign cases, receive invoices, and manage cases and legal spend electronically. As a result, tens of thousands of case assignments, documents, budgets and invoices are now sent electronically – not printed, mailed, transported and discarded – reducing environmental impact and hard dollar costs.

“The adoption of Bottomline’s digital platform supports MAPFRE’s commitment to environmentally responsible business practices, and we are proud to receive this recognition,” said Suzanne Gryb, Vice President of Claims, MAPFRE USA. “At the same time, by converting to a fully digital process, we are capturing data in one centralized location for improved decision-making and results, benefiting not only MAPFRE, but our partners as well.”

“Digitalization and technology are the keys to success on all levels within the P&C industry, and we are pleased with Bottomline’s solutions that accelerate our claims processes with an emphasis on sustainability,” stated Jack Hipp, Vice President, North America Claims, AGCS. “Claims work is at the heart of what we do as an insurance company and it takes the right tools and solutions to handle client matters within a streamlined and effective workflow.”

“Helping to drive automation and digital transformation for customers like Allianz and MAPFRE USA is how we deliver business delight,” said Rob Eberle, CEO, Bottomline. “Making these customer partnerships even stronger are the environmental benefits created through shared responsibility in reducing our footprints around the world. We’re privileged to serve Allianz and MAPFRE USA and honored to recognize their efforts on both business and environmental fronts.”

Insurance carriers, third-party administrators and self-insureds use Bottomline legal spend management (LSM) solutions to better manage legal costs, determine which costs are accurate and where errors or overcharges exist. Bottomline is the leading provider of LSM solutions to the P&C Insurance industry with over 400 carriers and claims organizations including 55 of the Top 100 carriers as ranked by A.M. Best. Bottomline’s network includes over 14,000 law firms, independent adjusters, and other claims vendors submitting invoices electronically through our solutions.

About MAPFRE USA

MAPFRE Insurance®, rated “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company, serves policyholders in 14 states across the United States. It is the 21st largest property and casualty insurer and private passenger auto insurer in the United States. MAPFRE Insurance is part of MAPFRE Group, a global insurance company with a worldwide presence.

MAPFRE Insurance is a brand and service mark of MAPFRE USA Corp.

About Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) SE is a leading global corporate insurance carrier and a key business unit of Allianz Group. We provide risk consultancy, Property-Casualty insurance solutions and alternative risk transfer for a wide spectrum of commercial, corporate and specialty risks across 10 dedicated lines of business.

Our customers are as diverse as business can be, ranging from Fortune Global 500 companies to small businesses, and private individuals. Among them are not only the world’s largest consumer brands, tech companies and the global aviation and shipping industry, but also wineries, satellite operators or Hollywood film productions. They all look to AGCS for smart answers to their largest and most complex risks in a dynamic, multinational business environment and trust us to deliver an outstanding claims experience.

Worldwide, AGCS operates with its own teams in 32 countries and through the Allianz Group network and partners in over 200 countries and territories, employing over 4,450 people. As one of the largest Property-Casualty units of Allianz Group, we are backed by strong and stable financial ratings. In 2019, AGCS generated a total of €9.1 billion gross premium globally.

www.agcs.allianz.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

About Bottomline

Bottomline (NASDAQ: EPAY) makes complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

Media Contacts:

John Stevens

Bottomline

pr@bottomline.com

(978) 914-0735

Jacqueline Powell

Bottomline

pr@bottomline.com

0044 7894256448