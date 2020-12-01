Digerati Technologies Appoints New Executive

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) ("Digerati" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, announced today that Mr. Felipe Lahrssen has been appointed as Executive Vice President of Sales and Operations. Mr. Lahrssen will lead all sales, marketing, and service functions with an emphasis on revenue acceleration for the combined businesses of T3 Communications, Nexogy and ActivePBX®. He previously served as the Chief Operating Officer of Nexogy, Inc., a leading UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) provider based in Miami, Florida which was recently acquired by Digerati’s operating subsidiary, T3 Communications (“T3”).



The role of Mr. Lahrssen was created to assist with the integration of Nexogy (Nexogy.com), ActivePBX (ActivePBX.com), and T3 (T3Com.com), and responsibility for alignment between all revenue-related functions, including sales, marketing, customer service/support, operations, and product management. Mr. Lahrssen, who developed a successful channel sales operation with Nexogy, will exploit best practices from the various businesses and make maximizing revenue production his primary objective.

In his new position with the combined entities, Mr. Lahrssen, commented, “I am thankful for this opportunity and for being part of this team. I am also excited about taking on the challenge of building a great and agile company providing communication services to businesses nationwide. We are very well positioned and have the tools, expertise, and desire to become a leading service provider in an industry that is extremely dynamic and constantly evolving.”

Arthur L. Smith, CEO of Digerati, commented, "Felipe is a very driven and highly competitive individual who is aligned with the core values and strategic direction of our Company. He will make an outstanding addition to our executive team who will drive revenue and contribute significantly to executing our tactical plan for integrating acquisitions. We look forward to expanding in our core markets and beyond with an enhanced leadership team, respected brand and committed employees who make serving our customers a top priority.”

About Digerati Technologies, Inc .

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the business market. Through its operating subsidiaries T3 Communications (T3com.com) and Nexogy (Nexogy.com), the Company is meeting the global needs of businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions, including cloud PBX, cloud mobile, Internet broadband, SD-WAN, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services, all delivered on its carrier-grade network and Only in the Cloud™. For more information about Digerati Technologies, please visit digerati-inc.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful execution of growth strategies, product development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

