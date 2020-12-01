Greenliant Ultra High Endurance Storage Solutions Enable High Reliability Systems

From the Deep Sea to Outer Space, EnduroSLC™ SSDs Support Mission Critical Applications

Greenliant has secured major design wins with its EnduroSLC™ solid state drives (SSDs) in a wide range of demanding, extreme environment applications for customers that need best-in-class reliability and product longevity. Greenliant's proprietary EnduroSLC Technology substantially enhances data retention and extends the write endurance of 1-bit-per-cell SSDs with advanced hardware ECC capabilities and NAND flash management algorithms. EnduroSLC SSDs not only offer superior data retention capabilities under complex temperature conditions, but also support 50K, 100K and industry-leading, ultra high 250K+ program-erase (P/E) cycles, which are at least a 5x improvement over pseudo-SLC (pSLC) SSDs and a 50x improvement over MLC NAND-based products.



For systems that are in remote locations and costly to maintain—from satellite to subsea communications—customers recognize the value of EnduroSLC SSDs; they can reliably operate and retain data for long periods of time in harsh conditions. Long-life, write-intensive products, such as transportation black box recorders and industrial data loggers, have also benefitted from the enhanced features of EnduroSLC SSDs. EnduroSLC storage products are designed with Greenliant’s advanced SATA, NVMe PCIe and eMMC controllers, operate at industrial temperatures (-40 to +85 degrees Celsius) and are backed by the company’s Long-Term Availability program (http://bit.ly/SSD-LTA-program), providing an extra level of support.

“Since launching in late 2018, Greenliant’s EnduroSLC Technology ushered in a new class of solid state drives, generating significant interest from customers that had been looking for highly reliable data storage that could last for many years,” said Arthur Kroyan, vice president, business development and marketing, Greenliant. “With EnduroSLC SSDs, embedded system designers have a broad selection of available endurance options that can meet the most stringent data storage design goals.”

Greenliant’s space-saving EnduroSLC NANDrive™ ball grid array (BGA) SSDs support 50K, 100K and industry-leading 250K+ program-erase (P/E) cycles, offer high data storage integrity and can withstand multiple passes of surface mount technology (SMT) high temperature process without losing data.

Greenliant’s EnduroSLC ArmourDrive™ products provide the same superior data retention and endurance benefits as EnduroSLC NANDrive, in removable form factors capable of operating in extreme temperature, high stress environments.

For its EnduroSLC Industrial Enterprise SSDs, Greenliant combined the benefits of best-in-class embedded industrial SSDs with top enterprise class specs, such as wide temperature operations, built-in power loss protection, on-chip adaptive RAID and 30 drive writes per day (DWPD) for 5 years.

About EnduroSLC™ Technology

EnduroSLC is a proprietary 3D NAND management technology developed by Greenliant for high reliability applications requiring superior data retention and endurance in extreme temperature, high stress environments. With advanced hardware ECC capabilities and NAND flash management algorithms, EnduroSLC Technology significantly extends the write endurance of 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) SSDs reaching industry leading 250K+ program-erase (P/E) cycles. EnduroSLC enabled products meet robust data retention requirements under complex temperature conditions and support wide cross-temperature ranges between data programming and reading. Further, due to its substantially lower bit error rate, an EnduroSLC SSD provides better consistency in read/write performance throughout product lifetime. https://www.greenliant.com/EnduroSLC

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

