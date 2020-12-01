The Sequoia Project Offers 13-Week Information Blocking Compliance Boot Camp Again in 2021

Organizations and Individuals Have an Additional Opportunity to Participate in Advance of Information Blocking Compliance Deadline Which Was Delayed Until April 5, 2021

VIENNA, Va., Dec. 01, 2020 -- The Sequoia Project, a non-profit dedicated to solving health IT interoperability for the public good, has launched a second edition of its popular information blocking compliance boot camp program to help healthcare and health IT communities prepare for the updated April 5, 2021 deadline to comply with U.S. Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC) information blocking and interoperability rules.



The program, to start in January 2021, includes a 13-week intensive Information Blocking Compliance Boot Camp and access to an online discussion forum and other expert resources. These resources build on The Sequoia Project’s free online public resource center.

In 2019, ONC issued a proposed rule to implement information blocking and interoperability provisions of the 21st Century Cures Act. This rule was finalized in March 2020 and published in May 2020, and it will dramatically reshape the U.S. interoperability landscape, enabling broader access to data by patients, their designees and providers while creating sweeping new compliance requirements across the U.S. healthcare system. It also provides competitive opportunities for innovative healthcare organizations and health IT developers.

On October 29, 2020, the ONC announced that the information blocking compliance deadline has been extended from November 2, 2020 to April 5, 2021, allowing healthcare and health IT communities more time to prepare for the rules.

“We had an overwhelming response to our first boot camp, which ended last month,” said Mariann Yeager, CEO of The Sequoia Project. “After hearing about the deadline extension, we decided to open this opportunity up again for those who weren’t able to join us in the fall. The program offers tools and training that will help organizations prepare to meet the new compliance deadline.”

The 2021 Information Blocking Compliance Boot Camp will consist of 13-weeks of virtual meetings from January 20, 2021 to April 21, 2021. These virtual meetings will alternate weekly between 120-minute interactive classroom lecture and discussion and 60-minute open office hours with subject matter experts for student-initiated discussion. Participants will also receive access to the exclusive boot camp tool kit.

The 2020 Information Blocking Compliance Boot Camp, which had its concluding session on November 18, 2020, received positive feedback from participants. In response to a survey sent at the end of the program, participants expressed how effective the program was for them, commenting:

“Boot camp concept is great, and you guys delivered it effectively, thanks!”



“I really enjoyed the class and I really did learn a lot. Thank you for putting this on.”



“I found this very worthwhile investment of my time.”

Registration for the boot camp is now open. The boot camp is free for full members of The Sequoia Project, and $3,750 per organization for associate members and non-members, regardless of number of staff attending.



For more information on the boot camp and to register, visit the website at https://sequoiaproject.org/resources/information-blocking/information-blocking-boot-camp/.

About The Sequoia Project

The Sequoia Project is a non-profit, 501c3, public-private collaborative chartered to advance implementation of secure, interoperable nationwide health information exchange. The Sequoia Project focuses on solving real-world interoperability challenges, and brings together public and private stakeholders in forums like the Interoperability Matters cooperative to overcome barriers. Sequoia also supports multiple, independently governed interoperability initiatives, such as the Patient Unified Lookup Service for Emergencies (PULSE), a system used by disaster healthcare volunteers to treat individuals injured or displaced by disasters. The Sequoia Project is also the Recognized Coordinating Entity (RCE) for the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT’s Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), for which it will develop, implement, and maintain the Common Agreement component of TEFCA and operationalize the Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) designation and monitoring process. For more information about The Sequoia Project and its initiatives, visit www.sequoiaproject.org. Follow The Sequoia Project on Twitter: @SequoiaProject.