StepStone Real Estate Adds Margaret McKnight as Partner

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Real Estate announced today that it has hired Margaret McKnight as a Partner to focus on its advisory, secondaries and co-investment practices. Ms. McKnight is based in San Francisco.



Prior to joining StepStone, Ms. McKnight was the Co-Chief Investment Officer and Head of the Americas for Carlyle’s Metropolitan Real Estate Investment Management division. Previously, Ms. McKnight was a Consultant at Cambridge Associates, where she began the real assets consulting practice, and was a real estate investment professional at JP Morgan.

“Margaret’s skills and experience as an institutional real estate advisor and investor, especially in secondaries and co-investments, make her an ideal addition to our leadership team,” said Jeff Giller, Head of StepStone Real Estate. “Margaret’s hire is key to our ongoing commitment to deliver exceptional service to our clients and limited partners as our business continues to grow.”

“I’m grateful to be joining such an exceptional team at StepStone Real Estate, whose partners I have known and admired for much of my career,” said Ms. McKnight. “StepStone has built an exceptional platform across private markets based on a client-first, due diligence-oriented culture. This platform and culture, along with its strong investment track record, makes this opportunity a perfect fit for my background in manager selection, secondaries and co-investing.”

About StepStone and StepStone Real Estate

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of September 30, 2020, StepStone oversaw $313 billion of private markets allocations (including $104 billion within StepStone Real Estate), and $72 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

