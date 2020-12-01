Adthena Launches ‘Local View,’ the Future of Location-Based Search Intelligence

New solution gives brands greater clarity on consumer & competitor search behavior at a local level, helping them reach and target the audiences that matter most, wherever they are

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 01, 2020 -- Adthena , the leader in AI-powered search intelligence, today announced the launch of Local View , a new solution that gives brands complete transparency on the search advertising landscape across geographies, capturing consumer behavior and competitor strategies. With Local View, marketers can see unique local trends in search, evaluate performance by location, and track and act on competitive moves.



The coronavirus pandemic has fundamentally changed consumer behavior. With more people sheltering in place and working remotely, online searches for brands, products and services have exploded. Moreover, tier systems and city/county lockdowns which restrict movements and certain types of in-store purchases, pose a unique problem. With COVID-19 reshaping what people search for and where they search from, marketers are seeing greater variance in search activity locally -- across every region, state, county, city, and neighborhood. To adapt, search campaigns need to become more locally targeted, ensuring personalization for the end-user and performance for the brand.

Unfortunately, there has been a lack of on-the-ground clarity today on what consumers are searching for locally, as well as how competitors are adapting their search efforts to this new normal. Without transparency on emerging trends, relevant search terms and competitor moves at the local level, brands are struggling to build effective location-based search advertising campaigns. They do not know who their rivals are at a local level or what they might be bidding on, which is especially dangerous as one-third of all brand searches experience brand bidding -- competitors targeting ads based on another company’s trademarked keywords.1

Enter Adthena’s new offering -- Local View. Local View provides in-depth analysis of consumer and competitor opportunities within a brand’s local search ecosystem (e.g., Nielsen DMA®, state, city, etc.). Local View helps marketers understand search intent locally, discover search term patterns and uncover competitor strategies amid COVID-19, analyzing everything from their ad copy and terms to CPCs and CTRs. These insights allow brands to capitalize on existing local opportunities and identify new ones, driving greater ROI.

“Your consumers are searching for what they want, where they are right now, and that activity is being redefined during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Ashley Fletcher, VP of Marketing, Adthena. “Your location-specific ads need to adapt and be there, and they need to be informed by these changes. With Local View, we can show you what your audiences are searching for by geography, which ad copy performs best and who you are really competing with, bringing much-needed transparency to location-based search.”

Local View is powered by Adthena’s industry-leading “Whole Market View'' AI. The AI automatically scans a brand’s website and their competitors’ keywords to create a custom map of only the most relevant terms for the brand. Once a unique Whole Market View has been created, it actively gathers data on new market movements and relevant keywords, every single day. With Local View, a brand can now get a personalized view of their search landscape in every location they care about, powered by Whole Market view.

“Because of the pandemic, marketers want intelligence that drives greater performance and optimizes spend,” added Fletcher. “With Local View, marketers can monitor and analyze every aspect of their audience’s searches at a granular level, and at scale, to reach the right consumers in the right locations. They can also more accurately benchmark campaign performance locally, versus the competition. Together, these capabilities help brands achieve higher return on ad spend, better conversions and stronger campaign performance.”

Origin Energy is a nationwide energy provider in Australia. With Local View, Origin Energy has driven a 10%-15% increase across the share of clicks, share of spend and share of impressions in each of its key states year-over-year, while saving over 8 hours of time each month.

“It’s important that our clients understand the rationale and strategy behind anything we do or recommend,” said Taylor Suen, Performance Director at Australia's largest independent media agency, Atomic 212°. “With Adthena, it’s easy to show the Origin Energy team why we propose certain campaign decisions or to shape the business case for location-specific budget adjustments.”

‘Having in-depth market trends and market share data by location would be a huge advantage,” said Ryan Moothart, PPC Architect at digital marketing agency, Portent. “This segmentation would allow us to prioritize which geographic markets get additional paid search budgets to stay ahead of the competition. Using DMA segmentation would also allow us to see the impacts that non-digital advertising campaigns may be having on both paid and organic search trends.”

For more information about Local View, visit: https://www.adthena.com/technology/local-view/ .

About Adthena

Founded in 2012, Adthena is the market-leading intelligence platform for paid search advertising. Our unique combination of patented, AI-driven technology and world-class industry expertise helps businesses across the globe drive more value from their PPC budgets.

We give our customers a clear view of the competitive landscape, so they can set their paid search strategies for success. Our solutions are powered by our market-leading technology: Whole Market View creates a unique market map of a client’s entire search landscape, and Smart Monitor automatically detects threats and opportunities every day.

Backed by Updata Partners, Adthena works with 250+ clients across a wide range of industries including finance, retail, gaming, automotive and technology. Brand customers include Bupa, Citibank, L’Oreal, M&S, Nespresso, Qantas, Volkswagen, and Volvo. Agency customers include Dentsu, GroupM, and OMD. Adthena holds several leading industry awards, including the Drum Search Awards USA and the Search Engine Land Awards, and was shortlisted for the US and European Search Awards 2020. For more information please visit: www.adthena.com

