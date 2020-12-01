Potter Anderson Announces New eDiscovery Counsel

Laura G. Readinger Joins Leading Delaware Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP today announced the addition of Laura G. Readinger as eDiscovery counsel at the firm. Readinger will advise clients and co-counsel on eDiscovery and manage the firm’s eDiscovery processes.



Leading Potter Anderson’s eDiscovery practice, Readinger will provide legal support for all eDiscovery-related matters, including the preservation, collection, processing, hosting, review and production of data. Readinger will also advise firm litigators and clients on eDiscovery best practices. She will implement and oversee the program, including its policies and procedures, in conjunction with practice group leaders.

“We are thrilled to welcome Laura to the firm in this important role,” said Peter J. Walsh, Jr., chair of the firm’s Corporate Group. “Laura’s experience counseling clients on the challenges associated with this complex and continually changing area of litigation is a strong addition to our firm.”

Readinger brings over a decade of experience to Potter Anderson as a Certified E-Discovery Specialist (CEDS) with a background in corporate and fiduciary litigation. She has considerable experience working on cases in the Court of Chancery, the Superior Court, including the Complex Commercial Litigation Division, and the District Court.

“Laura’s legal and technical experience will add significant value to Potter Anderson across a wide spectrum of our practices,” said David E. Moore, chair of the firm’s General Litigation Group. “As information today continues to migrate online, this role will support the growth of our firm allowing us to expand our capabilities.”

Readinger is an active member of several professional organizations, including the ABA Business Law Section’s Business and Corporate Litigation Committee. Her leadership positions include serving as president of the Delaware Hispanic Bar Association and as an advisory board member of the Hispanic Bar Association of Pennsylvania. She received a J.D. from the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law in 2007 and a B.A. from Cornell University in 2004.

About Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP

Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP is one of the largest and most highly regarded Delaware law firms, providing legal services to regional, national and international clients. With more than 80 attorneys, the firm’s practice is centered on corporate law, corporate litigation, intellectual property, commercial litigation, bankruptcy, labor and employment, and real estate.

