Netsurion Partner, Ascend Technologies, Expands MSP Protection

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion , a leading managed security service provider (MSSP), today announced an expanded strategic partnership with master MSSP, Ascend Technologies – which recently acquired Infogressive Cybersecurity – to expand delivery of Managed Threat Protection to managed service providers (MSPs) and their small-to-mid-size business (SMB) customers.



Netsurion’s Managed Threat Protection platform, EventTracker, offers cybersecurity with unmatched scalability and simplicity. As a Platinum Partner – the Netsurion Partner Program’s highest designation in 2020 – Ascend Technologies is positioned to provide the right combination of people, process, and technology to SMBs through their vast MSP network.

“We have been steadfast in making it possible for IT service providers and managed service providers (MSPs) to offer reliable cybersecurity services,” said Justin Kallhoff, Chief Cybersecurity Officer, Ascend Technologies. “With the expansion of our relationship with Netsurion, we can deliver true managed threat protection with threat prediction and prevention, as well as incident detection and response. This level of protection is more important now than ever before with hybrid and remote working being increasingly common.”

A partnership like this lifts the burden of overspending on difficult-to-operate, narrowly focused cybersecurity tools. As both companies ranked in the top 50 of MSSP Alert’s 2020 Top 250 MSSPs, the Netsurion and Ascend Technologies partnership offers a synergy unique in the industry.

“The relationship between Netsurion and Ascend Technologies, two top 50 MSSPs according to MSSP Alert, is significant news for MSPs and corporations alike,” said Stuart Dross, CRO, Netsurion. “To achieve effective cybersecurity, it means putting together defense-in-depth technology and the around-the-clock experts necessary to get results. Our partnership delivers this protection to those without resources, in a cost-effective way.”

Ascend Technologies’ suite of managed security services are designed to keep networks secure and budgets in check. Companies of all sizes are targeted, and some lack the resources to fully protect their businesses. Through this partnership with Netsurion, Ascend Technologies delivers managed security services to predict, prevent, detect, and respond to cyber threats at a predictable monthly cost.

About Netsurion

Flexibility and security within the IT environment are two of the most important factors driving business today. Netsurion’s cybersecurity platforms enable companies to deliver on both. Netsurion’s approach of combining purpose-built technology and an ISO-certified security operations center gives customers the ultimate flexibility to adapt and grow, all while maintaining a secure environment.



Netsurion’s EventTracker cyber threat protection platform provides SIEM, endpoint protection, vulnerability scanning, intrusion detection and more; all delivered as a managed or co-managed service. Netsurion’s BranchSDO delivers purpose-built technology with optional levels of managed services to multi-location businesses that optimize network security, agility, resilience, and compliance for branch locations. Whether you need technology with a guiding hand or a complete outsourcing solution, Netsurion has the model to help drive your business forward. To learn more visit netsurion.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn . Netsurion is #19 among MSSP Alert’s 2020 Top 250 MSSPs.

About Ascend Technologies

Ascend Technologies is a far cry from your run-of-the-mill managed services provider. Our team of over 100 U.S.-based information technology professionals enable business growth through innovation and technology. Ascend helps business leaders make IT investments with confidence, eliminate cybersecurity threats, meet the needs of the business and optimize user productivity. Businesses endure, grow and innovate on a foundation of efficiently run core IT systems. Ascend makes technology the catalyst for business expansion. To learn more visit www.teamascend.com or follow Ascend on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

