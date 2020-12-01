Antios Therapeutics Appoints Gregory T. Mayes Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- Former CEO and Antios co-founder, Abel De La Rosa, Ph.D., appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors



ATLANTA, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antios Therapeutics, Inc. (“Antios”) today announced the appointment of Gregory T. Mayes as Chief Executive Officer and Director. Mr. Mayes succeeds Abel De La Rosa, Ph.D., who co-founded Antios in 2018 and has served as CEO and Director since its inception. Dr. De La Rosa, who is retiring from his full-time role, will remain with Antios as an advisor and will assume the role of Chairman of its Board of Directors.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, we are thrilled to have Greg join Antios as our new CEO and lead the company to its next stage of development,” said Dr. De La Rosa. “Greg is an accomplished biopharma executive with a sterling track record of success at both building startups and managing established organizations. He has led companies through early- and late-stage clinical development programs as well as commercial launches. Our lead clinical candidate, ATI-2173, is approaching an important inflection point in its development with the upcoming readout from our Phase 1 study in both healthy volunteers and HBV-infected subjects and the commencement of our Phase 2 program in early 2021.”

“Having led Antios from preclinical development to the well capitalized, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company it is today, I feel this is the opportune time for a leadership change. I truly believe that we are well positioned for continued success and I am confident that Antios will flourish under Greg’s leadership. As a co-inventor of ATI-2173, I am deeply committed to its success, and look forward to remaining actively involved, both as Chairman of the Board and in my new role as Senior Scientific and Strategic Advisor.”

Mr. Mayes joins Antios following the acquisition of Engage Therapeutics (“Engage”) by UCB in June 2020. He co-founded Engage and served as CEO from 2017 until its acquisition, which came following positive data from a large, randomized Phase 2 clinical trial of its lead product candidate in development for a new product category called REST (Rapid Epileptic Seizure Termination). Prior to founding Engage, he was Chief Operating Officer and a Board member at Advaxis Immunotherapies, where he developed the Phase 3 registration strategy and clinical development plan for its lead product candidate and established multiple major pharma partnerships. Previously, he was President, General Counsel and Board member at Unigene Laboratories, where he led out-licensing efforts for a novel oral peptide delivery platform. He was also Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer at ImClone Systems (“ImClone”), where he was actively involved in the clinical development and commercial launch plans for ERBITUX® (cetuximab) and was instrumental in ImClone’s sale to Eli Lilly in 2008. He began his career as Senior Counsel at AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, where he provided legal services related to the development and commercialization of multiple oncology products. He earned his J.D. degree from Temple University School of Law, where he was Articles Editor on the Temple Law Review and holds a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University. Mayes currently sits on the Boards of AVEO Oncology and Receptor Life Sciences.

“I am extremely grateful to the Board for this opportunity and excited to build upon the solid foundation that Abel and his team have established over the last several years,” said Mr. Mayes. “In ATI-2173, we have a promising clinical candidate and compelling scientific rationale to position it as the potential backbone of a functional cure regimen for HBV, a significant unmet need. I look forward to leading its continued clinical development and to the many opportunities that lie ahead for Antios.”

About ATI-2173

ATI-2173 is a novel liver-targeted molecule designed to deliver the 5’-monophosphate of clevudine. This L-nucleoside’s active 5’-triphosphate has unique antiviral properties as a non-competitive, non-chain terminating HBV polymerase inhibitor. By selectively delivering the 5’-monophosphate to the liver, while retaining the unique anti-HBV activity of the active 5’- triphosphate, ATI-2173 could become an integral part of a curative combination regimen for chronic hepatitis B.

About Antios Therapeutics Inc.

Antios Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure viral diseases. Antios is currently developing ATI-2173, aiming to provide chronic hepatitis B infected patients with a curative combination regimen.

