Mariann Byerwalter joins Scipher Medicine’s Board of Advisors

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scipher Medicine, a precision immunology company matching patients with the most effective therapy, has appointed Mariann Byerwalter to its Board of Advisors. Byerwalter brings valuable insights into complex healthcare systems as the company launches its portfolio of molecular signature tests in the autoimmune market.



“Mariann’s broad healthcare expertise will add a valuable perspective to Scipher’s precision diagnostics, starting with PrismRA,” said Alif Saleh, Chief Executive Officer of Scipher Medicine. “It is an honor to have Mariann join Scipher as we bring precision medicine solutions to autoimmune disease.”

As the newest member of Scipher’s Board of Advisors, Byerwalter’s experience will provide Scipher with a unique viewpoint on how new precision medicine products and services fit into the larger healthcare ecosystem in order to drive patient access and adoption.

"I look forward to working with Scipher as they bring this new technology to underserved areas of healthcare," said Mariann Byerwalter. "Precision solutions promise to improve both patient outcomes and health system efficiency."

Byerwalter is Chairman Emeritus of the SRI International. She serves on the Stanford Health Care Board of Directors, where she was Chairman of the Board of Directors from 2006 through 2013, and served as the Interim President and CEO of Stanford Health Care in 2016. Byerwalter also sits on the Board of Directors of Pacific Life, Franklin Resources, and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital. She holds a B.A. degree from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Byerwalter joins Dr. Regina Benjamin, 18th Surgeon General of the United States, on Scipher’s Board of Advisors.

About PrismRA®

PrismRA, a molecular signature test, is a revolutionary advancement bringing precision medicine to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which affects 20 million patients globally. From a routine blood draw, the PrismRA test analyzes an individual’s molecular signature, helping identify who is unlikely to adequately respond to TNFi therapy, the world’s largest selling drug class, so non-responders can be prescribed alternative effective therapy. Providers now have objective data to guide therapeutic decision-making and give patients the best chance of achieving treatment targets and improving clinical outcomes. For more information, please visit www.PrismRA.com.

About Scipher Medicine

Scipher Medicine holds the fundamental belief that patients deserve simple answers to treatment options based on scientifically backed data. Leveraging our proprietary Network Medicine platform and artificial intelligence, we commercialize blood tests revealing a persons’ unique molecular disease signature and match such signature to the most effective therapy, ensuring optimal treatment from day one. The unprecedented amount of patient molecular data generated from our tests further drives the discovery and development of novel and more effective therapeutics. We partner with payers, providers, and pharma along the health care value chain to bring precision medicine to autoimmune diseases. Visit www.sciphermedicine.com and follow Scipher on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

