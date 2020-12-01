Alex Cunningham, Cardiff Lexington CEO, is Featured in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Interview provides insights and excitement surrounding their subsidiary companies’ competitive strengths and overall company performance in 2020.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. ("SCV") today announced the availability of a recent interview with the leadership of Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTC PINK:CDIX) (the "Company"), a holding company that has four operating subsidiaries with businesses in the financial services and real estate industries. The interview outlines the development of CDIX's portfolio of subsidiary companies, the evolution of the Company to date, and the goals for the remainder of 2020 and beyond.



Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Cunningham explains the genesis and story behind the recent moves by CDIX and the foundation built in previous years through accomplishments in 2020. In 2020, amidst a global pandemic, the Company was able to make key strategic moves fortifying CDIX for future growth and expansion. CDIX’s broader growth strategy is to respond to growing interest in its core markets: the financial services sector and real estate and to increase its penetration of those markets in Q1 of 2021.

When asked about his Company’s market opportunity, Cunningham tells Smith, “We believe there is a substantial number of small to mid-sized financial services companies, income producing real estate holdings, second-stage start-ups, and emerging growth companies with strong organic growth plans that are materially cash generative that we will seek to acquire. They can potentially generate attractive returns for our shareholders and all of these companies will benefit by being brought into our portfolio of subsidiary companies.” Mr. Cunningham added, “The Company is ideally positioned for scale and growth. We are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation

Cardiff Lexington Corporation is a holding company that has four operating subsidiaries with businesses in the real estate and financial services industries. The Company employs a "Buy and Build" acquisition and value creation strategy targeting acquisition of middle market private niche financial service companies and real estate with synergies leveraging data and resources across similar target markets. All of the Cardiff Lexington's operations are conducted through, and its income derived from, its various subsidiaries, which are organized and operated according to the laws of their jurisdiction of incorporation, and consolidated by the Company. The Company employs a strategy of locating niche mature, and high growth, companies and real estate holdings, often undervalued and undercapitalized and provides to them capitalization and leadership in order to maximize the value and potential of these private, often family run, enterprises, while also providing diversification, risk mitigation, and value growth for our stockholders.

Cardiff Lexington is led by strong and talented team of executives that seek to provide acquisition expertise, market guidance and added management value for the Company's operating subsidiaries.

Forward-Looking Information

