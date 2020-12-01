NETSOL Technologies and WRLD Introduce NXT: A COVID-Aware Smart Workplace Platform to Support Companies’ Return to Work Safely

/EIN News/ -- New Platform Leverages the Internet of Things (IoT), 3D Mapping and Gamification to Make Returning to Work Safe and Engaging for Employees



CALABASAS, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) (“NETSOL” or the “Company”) a global services and enterprise application solutions provider, in collaboration with WRLD , an immersive 3D mapping technology company, today introduced NXT, a COVID-aware smart workplace solution.

NXT enables employees to safely return to the office by ensuring standard operating procedures are enforced and offering seamless communication and virtual interaction for those continuing to work remotely. The NXT platform, powered by WRLD, leverages IoT technology and 3D gaming quality maps to connect and engage employees with their workplace while also ensuring they follow strict COVID-safety protocols such as contact tracing, wellness checks and social distancing while in the office. The NXT platform has been successfully put into practice at NETSOL offices and is available as a software application that can be quickly scaled for companies of all sizes. To view a video showcasing the NXT workplace platform key features, please visit: https://netsoltech.com/nxt/

“The global pandemic has radically transformed the modern working environment and has made even more clear every company’s responsibility to their employees’ health and safety,” said Faisal Bhatti, NETSOL’s Global Human Capital Management Officer. “Our collaboration with WRLD to transition our global operations to a work-from-home hybridization helped to inform the NXT product. We believe its applications will be beneficial to any organization looking to meet today’s unique challenges both during and post-pandemic. NXT has enabled our company to establish and enforce robust standard operating procedures (SOPs) to bring employees back to work in an efficient and socially distant manner, while simultaneously keeping in contact with employees’ productivity on and off-campus.”

The NXT workplace is a flexible platform that interfaces with an organization’s HR and building management as well as its IoT, productivity and wellness systems to create a Digital Twin of its office space and provide real-time workplace intelligence. Through IoT datasets such as indoor positioning and occupancy sensors, NXT helps employees to assign workspaces and book meetings in real-time while socially distancing within the office. The NXT platform has been optimized to provide organizations with administrative control over protected data, establishing a fully-secure and cloud-integrated system that enables remote access and on-prem management. The NXT platform features include:

3D real-time “Digital Twin” of office space.

Real-time COVID-radius display, ensuring six-foot distances are being maintained.

Integration and visualization with IoT sensors for occupancy and footfall management, temperature, air quality, and sensors.

Building and work-from-home (WFH) check-in capabilities via mobile app.

Virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) telepresence capabilities.

Online meeting room booking, workspace allocation and safe distance occupancy management.

Employee health and wellness SOP and temperature check-ins.

Real-time productivity management systems: GitHub, JIRA, Microsoft Teams.

Turn-by-turn mapping for navigation and interior wayfinding.

Security systems and real-time video feed of office space.

Fault reporting and customer service management.



“Our initial implementations at NETSOL’s headquarters and at a leading financial and media company headquartered in New York have allowed us to prove out our technology as well as establish market readiness for our state-of-the-art platform, NXT,” said Iain Bethune Head of Software Development at WRLD. “We look forward to continuing our work with NETSOL to help other companies bring their employees back to the office and assure them it can be done safely and efficiently.”

The NXT platform leverages WRLD's rapid indoor map creation capabilities that allow the NXT workplace to be implemented in 30 days with full customer-specific integrations, deployment, and installation within just 60 days. WRLD has implemented a flexible pricing model based for NXT either on square footage per year or monthly active users, offering entry-level pricing for SMEs as well.

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

About WRLD

The WRLD platform provides users with all the tools and services they need to build interactive, location-aware experiences for web, mobile, and virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR). With custom built map design tools and cross-platform software development kits (SDKs), users can create beautiful, responsive and engaging apps. WRLD can help users visualize data in a completely unique way to not only interact with it but also acquire business value.

WRLD’s Digital Twins create a bridge between digital and physical worlds. The company has delivered and operationalized immersive experiences for some of the most storied Fortune 500 enterprises. WRLD 3D maps are built using high-quality geographic data so companies can create 3D visualizations, run simulations, and develop dynamic, location-based experiences and games. WRLD offers robust digital map-making power for developers to quickly create virtual worlds, smart buildings and more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operating results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

