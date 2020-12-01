Aptose to Hold Corporate Update Sunday, December 6th

/EIN News/ -- Corporate event to provide clinical update for CG-806 in AML and B-cell Cancers

Poster Presentations for CG-806 and APTO-253 are scheduled for December 5th and 6th at 2020 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics targeting the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced that the company management team will provide a corporate update on Sunday, December 6th, at 2:00 PM PT, in conjunction with participation at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting. The event will include the current clinical status of CG-806, Aptose’s oral, first-in-class FLT3 and BTK cluster selective kinase inhibitor currently in two Phase 1 a/b trials, one in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and another in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, as well as a review of APTO-253, a first-in-class small molecule MYC inhibitor in a Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

Aptose Corporate Update Details

Date & Time: Sunday, December 6, 2020, 2:00 PM PT

Participant Webcast Link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142523

Participant Dial-in:



Toll Free:



Toll/International:



Conference ID: 1-877-407-9039



1-201-689-8470



13713479

The slides will be available on Aptose’s website here and a recording of the presentation will be archived shortly after the conclusion of the event.



As announced previously, early clinical data, along with certain preclinical data for CG-806 and APTO-253, will be presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held virtually Saturday, December 5 – Monday, December 7, 2020. The posters will be available on the presentations page of Aptose website here.

Poster Presentation Details

Abstract #1042: A Phase 1a/b Dose Escalation Study of the MYC Repressor Apto-253 in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory AML or High-Risk MDS

Poster Session Date & Time: Saturday, December 5, 2020, 7:00 AM - 3:30 PM PT

Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster I

Abstract #1174: Pharmacologic Inhibition of B Cell-Receptor-Associated Kinases with CG-806 Induces Apoptosis and Metabolic Reprogramming in Aggressive Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Models

Poster Session Date & Time: Saturday, December 5, 2020, 7:00 AM - 3:30 PM PT

Session Name: 625. Lymphoma: Pre-Clinical—Chemotherapy and Biologic Agents: Poster I

Abstract #2228: A Phase 1 a/b Dose Escalation Study of the Mutation Agnostic BTK/FLT3 Inhibitor CG-806 in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory CLL/SLL or Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphomas

Poster Session Date & Time: Sunday, December 6, 2020, 7:00 AM - 3:30 PM PT

Session Name: 642. CLL: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster II

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products for hematologic malignancies: CG-806, an oral, first-in-class mutation-agnostic FLT3/BTK kinase inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and is in a separate Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); APTO-253, the only known clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and suppresses its expression, is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

