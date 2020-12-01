SIGMA Introduces Full-Frame Mirrorless I series Premium Compact Prime Lenses

New Lenses Offer Outstanding Performance, Superior Build Quality and Elegant Design

/EIN News/ -- RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SIGMA Corporation introduces the I series of lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras. Pairing both for exceptional optical performance and stylish, compact design, the three new lenses – the 24mm F3.5 DG DN | Contemporary, 35mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary, and 65mm DG DN | Contemporary – join the previously released 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary to establish a new benchmark in compact performance lenses. Featuring all-metal construction for durability and cutting-edge optical designs, the I series lenses are available in L-Mount and Sony E-mount.

"When it comes to mirrorless cameras, striking the proper balance between performance and size is even more crucial. We believe there is a growing demand for compact, high-performance, high-quality lenses," reports SIGMA America President Mark Amir-Hamzeh. "The introduction of the I series of full-frame mirrorless-exclusive lenses answers this call. The I series represents a new option: premium compact primes that are stylish in appearance with impressive specifications and optical performance."

Built to the mechanical and operational standards of SIGMA Cine lenses, in compact mirrorless form, the I series have outstanding feel and touch in the hand. The well-damped manual focus ring, aperture ring, and autofocus switches embody true functional beauty.

The I series is being announced with 3 new lenses:



The three new lenses will be available for sale through authorized US retailers in mid-January, 2021.

The 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary, available now (MSRP $549), is also part of this series.

Key I series Lens Features:

All I series lenses feature an all-metal body, with high-precision metal internal parts, and a metal lens hood. The 24mm F3.5 is a petal-type hood.

All I series lenses feature a manual aperture ring and knurled surfaces for an enjoyable tactile experience.

The 35mm F2 and 65mm F2 lenses feature a newly-designed arc-type auto/manual focus mode switch.

The 24mm F3.5, 35mm F2 and 65mm F2 lenses all feature a dust and splash-proof mount

The three new lenses each ship with both a plastic lens cap and a magnetic metallic cap.

An optional magnetic cap holder (model CH-11, MSRP $29) features a mini-carabiner for clipping to a camera bag, jacket or belt loop, and has a donut-style center hole to easily remove the cap when it is time to place it back on the lens.

Please visit https://youtu.be/BTZyrUf_878 to view the complete products presentation video by SIGMA Corporation CEO Kazuto Yamaki.

C | Contemporary

SIGMA 24mm F3.5 DG DN

Exclusively for mirrorless cameras｜Compatible with full-frame cameras

The ultimate portable, wide-angle mirrorless prime

1. I series｜A new photographic experience, “Premium Compact Primes” for mirrorless users

2. Stunning detail and beautiful bokeh

3. Exceptional I series build quality with a compact form-factor

Supplied accessories: Magnetic metal lens cap FRONT CAP LCF55-01M, Petal type Lens Hood (LH576-01)

Available mount: L-Mount, Sony E-mount

* The appearance and specifications of the product are subject to change.

* This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.

* L-Mount is a registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

The I series SIGMA 24mm F3.5 DG DN | Contemporary brings exceptional detail and beautiful bokeh. Free your imagination with this incredible wide-angle prime for mirrorless cameras.

The SIGMA I series introduces compact, beautifully designed, high-performance optics for mirrorless camera systems. In its first collection, SIGMA introduces a 24mm wide-angle prime lens to the Contemporary lens line-up that offers excellent portability and versatility.

The all-new 24mm F3.5 DG DN | Contemporary offers a very compact design similar to that of the 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary. Despite its small size, there is no compromise on performance – it is capable of capturing the finest details as required when shooting on high resolution full-frame cameras.

With a very short minimum focus distance of around 10cm and a maximum reproduction ratio of 1:2, it enables photographers to shoot more freely, without worrying about the distance between the lens and the subject.

The robust and stylish I Series lens body finish brings a more satisfying shooting experience. The 24mm F3.5 DG DN | Contemporary is a versatile prime that will become an extension of your creative vision.

[Key features]

1. I series｜A new photographic experience, “Premium Compact Primes” for mirrorless users



The SIGMA I series features full-frame-compatible lenses that offer mirrorless users a new and better alternative, both in the experience of shooting with the lens and in the impressive results it is able to achieve.



One of the key advantages of mirrorless cameras is their smaller form-factor, and this new 24mm optic is designed to be perfectly matched to these more compact systems without sacrificing performance. This combination of superb optical quality with exceptional portability, not previously possible with DSLR systems, will bring new opportunities to this and future generations of photographers.

Simultaneously, SIGMA is aware that, in this day and age when we have such huge diversity when it comes to what we use to photograph, as represented by smartphones, people look for something more than a mere act of "taking pictures" when they choose to own a camera and lenses. SIGMA's excellence in development and processing technologies has been built up since its founding in 1961, and has become further sophisticated with the introduction of the SIGMA Global Vision in 2012. With this as a base, SIGMA has given careful thought how photographers use and enjoy their lenses, including optical design, advanced functionality, build quality and the experience of picking up and using the lens, and with all of this carefully considered, the I series was born.

2. Beautiful details and bokeh for every scene



The high resolving power of the 24mm F3.5 DG DN | Contemporary covers the entire image from the center to the edges, which means photographers can rely on edge-to-edge sharpness at all apertures when shooting wide-angle scenes. With a minimum focus distance of around 10cm and a maximum reproduction ratio of 1:2, it enables photographers to explore a subject more freely, from capturing distant landscapes to photographing close-ups of smaller objects.

In addition to the attractive bokeh, it also gives photographers near-circular out-of-focus highlights, even at the edges of the frame. This helps create a close-up image of an in-focus subject with a blurred background, a technique that is very useful in a variety of settings.

The lens features the latest optical design optimized for mirrorless systems. This includes high-precision, glass-molded aspherical elements created with advanced processing technology, and SLD glass and high refractive index glass elements. Together they make it possible to combine high optical performance with compactness. In addition, the smooth focus drive system designed around a quiet and fast stepping motor also makes the 24mm F3.5 DG DN | Contemporary a desirable choice for shooting video.

3. Exceptional I series build quality with a compact form-factor



All I series lenses have an all-metal construction. The precision-cut aluminum parts not only give the barrel a sleek, stylish finish, but provide superb durability, which improves the quality of the entire product. Metal materials are also used in internal structures that slide with the operation ring for added robustness. These high-precision components crafted with SIGMA’s cutting-edge metalworking technology are also used in SIGMA’s cine lens line-up for professional cinematographers and provides an exquisite feel to touch as well as sound effects, making photographers want to reach for it and play with it over and over again.

With a pairing with the 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary in mind, the 24mm F3.5 DG DN | Contemporary is compatible with the same filter size of 55mm, with a matching outermost diameter and similar overall lengths. With a combined weight of only 440g / 15.5oz.*, these two lenses can be used in tandem as part of a high-spec and compact camera system that covers a wide range of shooting situations.

*For L mount

[Additional features]

Lens construction: 10 elements in 8 groups, with 1 SLD glass and 3 aspherical lenses

Compatible with high-speed autofocus

Stepping motor

Compatible with lens-based optical correction

* Function available on supported cameras only. Available corrections may vary depending on the camera model.

Mount with dust- and splash-proof structure

Super Multi-Layer Coating

Aperture ring

Focus Mode Switch

Petal Type Lens Hood

Compatible with SIGMA USB DOCK UD-11 (sold separately / for L-Mount only)

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Supports DMF, AF+MF (for Sony E-mount only)

Inner focus

Every single lens undergoes SIGMA's proprietary MTF measuring system "A1"

7-blade rounded diaphragm

High-precision, durable brass bayonet mount

"Made in Japan" craftsmanship



To learn more about SIGMA's craftsmanship, please visit SIGMA website at

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/about/craftsmanship/

[Key specifications] The figures below are for L-Mount.

Lens construction: 10 elements in 8 groups (1 SLD lens, 3 aspherical lenses)

Angle of view：84.1°

Number of diaphragm blades：7 (Rounded diaphragm)

Minimum aperture：F22

Minimum focusing distance：10.8cm / 4.3in.

Maximum magnification ratio：1:2

Filter size：φ55mm

Maximum dimensions × length：φ64mm×48.8mm / φ2.5in.×1.9in.

Weight：225g / 7.9oz.



C | Contemporary

SIGMA 35mm F2 DG DN

Exclusively for mirrorless cameras｜Compatible with full-frame cameras

A classic reimagined

1. I series｜A new photographic experience, “Premium Compact Primes”for mirrorless users

2. New standards of optical performance for the Contemporary line

3. Exceptional I series build quality with a compact form-factor

Supplied accessories: Magnetic metal lens cap FRONT CAP LCF58-01M, Lens Hood (LH636-01)

Available mount: L-Mount, Sony E-mount

* The appearance and specifications of the product are subject to change.

*This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.

* L-Mount is a registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

Professional-level performance in a compact package, bringing you new creative possibilities.

The SIGMA I series introduces compact, beautifully designed, high-performance optics for mirrorless camera systems. In its first collection, SIGMA introduces a versatile 35mm prime lens to the Contemporary line-up, which combines excellent resolving power with a small body that is perfectly weighted for mirrorless systems.



The 35mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary, a classic wide standard prime which photographers would not want to compromise on, comes with a maximum aperture of F2, and offers both compactness and high optical performance. Its modest size and weight make it portable enough to be carried around in a small kitbag for day-to-day shooting, but owing to its outstanding optical quality, wide aperture, and the high quality constructed body which is guaranteed for the I series, it is equally comfortable being used for professional photo such as night sky photography and video works. This all-new wide standard lens is designed for photographers who value the experience of taking a picture just as much as the quality of the results.

[Key features]

1. I series | A new photographic experience, “Premium Compact Primes” for mirrorless users



The SIGMA I series features full-frame-compatible lenses that offer mirrorless users a new and better alternative, both in the experience of shooting with the lens and in the impressive results it is able to achieve.



One of the key advantages of mirrorless cameras is their smaller form-factor, and this new 35mm optic is designed to be perfectly matched to these more compact systems without sacrificing performance. This combination of superb optical quality with exceptional portability, not previously possible with DSLR systems, will bring new opportunities to this and future generations of photographers.

Simultaneously, SIGMA is aware that, in this day and age when we have such huge diversity when it comes to what we use to photograph, as represented by smartphones, people look for something more than a mere act of "taking pictures" when they choose to own a camera and lenses. SIGMA's excellence in development and processing technologies has been built up since its founding in 1961, and has become further sophisticated with the introduction of the SIGMA Global Vision in 2012. With this as a base, SIGMA has given careful thought how photographers use and enjoy their lenses, including optical design, advanced functionality, build quality and the experience of picking up and using the lens, and with all of this carefully considered, the I series was born.

2. New standards of optical performance for the Contemporary line

The 35mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary brings to the table the highest level of optical performance at a maximum aperture of F2 with a lens body of a size that matches a mirrorless system.

Axial chromatic aberration, a point of particular concern with a bright lens, is corrected with SLD glass, while an optimal placement of high-refractive index elements provides effective correction of various types of aberration while keeping the amount of glass used to a minimum. The use of three high-precision glass-molded aspherical lenses, which were made possible thanks to advanced production technology at the Aizu factory, SIGMA's only production site. These elements provide correction of spherical aberration and field curvature, and the fluctuation of aberration at the time of focusing. The lens design also provides a very good correction of sagittal coma aberration, making it capable of capturing details fine enough for it to be used for night sky photography.

Thanks to cutting edge optical design and advanced processing technology, the 35mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary offers consistent, high resolving power right across the frame.

3. Exceptional I series build quality with a compact form-factor



All I series lenses have an all-metal construction. The precision-cut aluminum parts not only give the barrel a sleek, stylish finish, but provide superb durability, which improves the quality of the entire product. Metal materials are also used in internal structures that slide with the operation ring for added robustness. These high-precision components crafted with SIGMA’s cutting-edge metalworking technology are also used in SIGMA’s cine lens line-up for professional cinematographers and provides an exquisite feel to touch as well as sound effects, making photographers want to reach for it and play with it over and over again.

The cover ring between the focus ring and the aperture ring has hairline processing that is also used for the rear cylinder of the Art line. This covering functions as a finger hold when attaching or detaching the lens.

[Additional features]

Lens construction: 10 elements in 9 groups, with 1 SLD glass and 3 aspherical lenses

Compatible with high-speed autofocus

Stepping motor

Compatible with lens-based optical correction

* Function available on supported cameras only. Available corrections may vary depending on the camera model.

Mount with dust- and splash-proof structure

Super Multi-Layer Coating

Aperture ring

Focus Mode Switch

Lens Hood

Compatible with SIGMA USB DOCK UD-11 (sold separately / for L-Mount only)

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Supports DMF, AF+MF (for Sony E-mount only)

Inner focus

Every single lens undergoes SIGMA's proprietary MTF measuring system "A1"

9-blade rounded diaphragm

High-precision, durable brass bayonet mount

"Made in Japan" craftsmanship



To learn more about SIGMA's craftsmanship, please visit SIGMA website at

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/about/craftsmanship/

[Key specifications] The figures below are for L-Mount.

Lens construction: 10 elements in 9 groups (1 SLD glass, 3 aspherical lenses)

Angle of view：63.4°

Number of diaphragm blades：9 (Rounded diaphragm)

Minimum aperture：F22

Minimum focusing distance：27cm / 10.6in.

Maximum magnification ratio：1:5.7

Filter size：φ58mm

Maximum dimensions x length：φ70mm×65.4mm / φ2.8in. ×2.6in.

Weight：325g / 11.5oz.

C | Contemporary

SIGMA 65mm F2 DG DN

Exclusively for mirrorless cameras｜Compatible with full-frame cameras

An extension of your creative vision.

1. I series｜A new photographic experience, “Premium Compact Primes” for mirrorless users

2. New standards of optical performance for the Contemporary line

3. Exceptional I series build quality with a compact form-factor

Supplied accessories: Magnetic metal lens cap FRONT CAP LCF62-01M, Lens Hood (LH656-01)

Available mount: L-Mount, Sony E-mount

* The appearance and specifications of the product are subject to change.

* This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.

* L-Mount is a registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

The ultra-sharp I series SIGMA 65mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary. A compact, short telephoto prime that offers a stunning photographic experience for mirrorless users.

The SIGMA I series introduces compact, beautifully designed, high-performance optics for mirrorless camera systems. In its first collection, SIGMA introduces a high-spec, daily use lens to the Contemporary lens line-up, which combines excellent resolving power with a small body that is perfectly weighted for mirrorless systems.



Long supported among photography lovers and even used for shooting films, a 65mm lens allows a slightly more compressed perspective than standard lenses, opening up a variety of creative approaches for both photography and film-making.

The ultra-sharp 65mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary can capture extremely fine detail even wide open at its maximum aperture of F2, and produces large and round bokeh.

Furthermore, its all-metal body, which is a feature across all I series lenses, and the design with great care paid on the touch and even how delightful the sound made during operation is will make the lens a joy to use and own.

[Key features]

1. I series｜A new photographic experience, “Premium Compact Primes” for mirrorless users



The SIGMA I series features full-frame-compatible lenses that offer mirrorless users a new and better alternative, both in the experience of shooting with the lens and in the impressive results it is able to achieve.



One of the key advantages of mirrorless cameras is their smaller form-factor, and this new 65mm optic is designed to be perfectly matched to these more compact systems without sacrificing performance. This combination of superb optical quality with exceptional portability, not previously possible with DSLR systems, will bring new opportunities to this and future generations of photographers.

Simultaneously, SIGMA is aware that, in this day and age when we have such huge diversity when it comes to what we use to photograph, as represented by smartphones, people look for something more than a mere act of "taking pictures" when they choose to own a camera and lenses. SIGMA's excellence in development and processing technologies has been built up since its founding in 1961, and has become further sophisticated with the introduction of the SIGMA Global Vision in 2012. With this as a base, SIGMA has given careful thought how photographers use and enjoy their lenses, including optical design, advanced functionality, build quality and the experience of picking up and using the lens, and with all of this carefully considered, the I series was born.

2. New standards of optical performance for the Contemporary line



The 65mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary brings to the table the highest level of optical performance at a maximum aperture of F2 with a lens body of a size that matches a mirrorless system.

Axial chromatic aberration, which tends to be noticeable with medium and telephoto lenses and cannot be effectively reduced in-camera, is corrected thoroughly with the use of SLD glass, allowing it to capture sharp details. A pair of glass-molded aspherical lenses is used to correct spherical and comatic aberration, as well as astigmatism, while also helping make the lens configuration smaller in size. A combination of the latest optical design with advanced processing technology that brings life to the former gives the 65mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary its excellent optical performance as well as compact size.

In addition to the beautiful bokeh effect thanks to the control of spherical aberration, the reduced vignetting effects help curb lemon-shaped or swirly bokeh and give photographers greater control over the out of focus areas of their images. On top of it all, the SIGMA-standard anti-ghosting and anti-flare technology ensures high-end performance in backlit conditions.

3. Exceptional I series build quality with a compact form-factor



All I series lenses have an all-metal construction. The precision-cut aluminum parts not only give the barrel a sleek, stylish finish, but provide superb durability, which improves the quality of the entire product. Metal materials are also used in internal structures that slide with the operation ring for added robustness. These high-precision components crafted with SIGMA’s cutting-edge metalworking technology are also used in SIGMA’s cine lens line-up for professional cinematographers and provides an exquisite feel to touch as well as sound effects, making photographers want to reach for it and play with it over and over again.

The cover ring between the focus ring and the aperture ring has hairline processing that is also used for the rear cylinder of the Art line. This covering functions as a finger hold when attaching or detaching the lens.

[Additional features]

Lens construction: 12 elements in 9 groups, with 1 SLD glass and 2 aspherical lenses

Compatible with high-speed autofocus

Stepping motor

Compatible with lens-based optical correction

* Function available on supported cameras only. Available corrections may vary depending on the camera model.

Mount with dust- and splash-proof structure

Super Multi-Layer Coating

Aperture ring

Focus Mode Switch

Lens Hood

Compatible with SIGMA USB DOCK UD-11 (sold separately / for L-Mount only)

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Supports DMF, AF+MF (for Sony E-mount only)

Inner focus

Every single lens undergoes SIGMA's proprietary MTF measuring system "A1"

9-blade rounded diaphragm

High-precision, durable brass bayonet mount

"Made in Japan" craftsmanship



To learn more about SIGMA's craftsmanship, please visit SIGMA website at

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/about/craftsmanship/

[Key specifications] The figures below are for L-Mount.

Lens construction: 12 elements in 9 groups (1 SLD glass, 2 aspherical lenses)

Angle of view：36.8°

Number of diaphragm blades：9 (Rounded diaphragm)

Minimum aperture：F22

Minimum focusing distance：55cm / 21.7in.

Maximum magnification ratio：1:6.8

Filter size：φ62mm

Maximum dimensions x length：φ72mm×74.7mm / φ2.8in.×2.9in.

Weight：405g / 14.3oz.

About SIGMA Corporation



Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, SIGMA has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced SIGMA Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the SIGMA Cine lens lineup was launched, further cementing SIGMA as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the SIGMA benchmark of excellence, SIGMA cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, SIGMA continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the native L-mount SIGMA fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera, announced in July 2019. The introduction of the fp along with the availability of 20 award-winning SIGMA Global Vision lenses in native L-Mount format demonstrates SIGMA's continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp and these lenses, even more shooters can now leverage SIGMA's renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

