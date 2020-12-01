CareDx Announces First AlloSure Pediatrics Publication

Center-run study published in Pediatric Transplantation demonstrates the utility of AlloSure for identifying allograft rejection

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced the results from the first publication on the use of AlloSure in pediatric kidney transplant patients.



The paper titled Donor-Derived Cell Free DNA (dd-cfDNA) for detection of Allograft Rejection in Pediatric Kidney Transplants was published by physicians from Cedars Sinai Medical Center and the University of Texas at Houston in the journal Pediatric Transplantation. This is the first publication on dd-cfDNA for pediatric patients, demonstrating the value of AlloSure to manage this high-need population. The study included 67 patients tested between October of 2017 and October of 2019 who underwent initial testing with AlloSure as part of routine monitoring or in response to clinical suspicion for rejection.

“The conclusions of our study showed that AlloSure represents a non-invasive method for early detection of rejection in pediatric renal transplants,” said Dr. Dechu Puliyanda, the paper’s main author. “AlloSure is also highly predictive of histological rejection and superior to other indicators such as graft dysfunction or antibody positivity alone.”

“We are glad to support transplant centers who manage pediatric patients, where long term outcomes become even more critical as these young recipients will likely need multiple transplants throughout their lives,” said Sham Dholakia, Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs and Clinical Operations for CareDx. “CareDx is dedicated to transplant patient care, and this recent publication expands the evidence for broad use in clinical management.”

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.

Sasha King

Chief Marketing Officer

415-287-2393

sking@caredx.com