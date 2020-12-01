Handpicked Advisory Board Strengthens Winning Company
Urbix Executive Chairman Nico Cuevas was excited about putting together a team of experts to help advise Urbix into the future.
Though great ideas and boundless energy can get you pretty far in a young company, to really get an edge on your competition in a highly competitive field, it takes something more. Something extra.
That’s what Nico Cuevas, executive chairman of Urbix, Inc. was feeling when he began putting together an advisory board for the young company he co-founded in 2014. The company had hosted a highly successful ribbon cutting ceremony late in 2019 when they moved to their current 31,000 square foot facility near Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, Arizona. Because the ribbon cutting happened days after a big graphite-related conference in a neighboring state, many of the major players in the graphite field attended Urbix’s event.
“Since everyone was going to be here anyway,” says Cuevas, “we decided to spend a few hours in a room together to talk about the future of our industry.”
The meeting took place in Urbix’s large conference room and included international luminaries in the carbon industries. Everyone involved deemed the event a success and suggested the forum be continued into the future.
“It was an incredible exchange of ideas and energies,” says Cuevas. “We decided to put some thought into a dream-team advisory board: what would that look like and who should be on it? We’d been doing everything right in a deeply competitive industry. We wanted to do whatever was required to keep that going into the future.”
Cuevas and Urbix executive vice-president Anthony J. Parkinson put their heads together and reached into the industry to handpick their advisory team. The group they put together had a roster they felt would best support Urbix’s growth in the carbon industry.
The current board consists of Roger Atkins, founder of Electric Vehicles Outlook and an internationally recognized voice for EV; Richard Clark, global lead energy storage with Morgan Advanced Materials, an international player in the carbon industry; Carlos Rojas, vice president, legal, risk and sustainability at Sprouts Farmers Market, named to the Forbes list of most admired companies in 2018 and 2019; and Eduardo Gonzalez Felix who brings both mining and financial experience to the table having served in top positions at several startups and one of the largest mining companies in the world. Parkinson, a Kronos co-founder with deep experience in international business and finance, serves as chair.
The intention is to bring this group from different disciplines together four times a year in order to gain insight into aspects of the business that might not normally come their way. “We’re looking for the best and most effective ways to position ourselves in the market in the future,” says Cuevas. “Having the counsel of these respected voices strikes us as the best way to find and maintain our course into the future.”
About Urbix Resources:
Urbix, Inc. creates radical change in the way natural graphite is refined and commercialized. The company specializes in all aspects of the graphite value chain. Urbix’s advanced technology includes cost and environmentally aware purification methods and significant intellectual property developments in a wide range of applications.
