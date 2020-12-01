Italian Market Leader Adopts VoiceQ Platform

Remote training for 3Cycle Italy from New Zealand via Zoom

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND , December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italy’s foremost media production company 3Cycle SRL has become the first in Europe to adopt the VoiceQ Studio platform for its global media localisation projects.

3Cycle is a leading company in the audio and post-production field globally, working with international distributors, producers and broadcasters to offer end-to-end service packages including translation, adaptation, subtitles, audio description, dubbing, mix and metadata, in Italian and other languages.

3Cycle has chosen to install VoiceQ Studio in its Rome studios and at remote locations. VoiceQ Studio is a new service that integrates VoiceQ’s native applications and cloud platform into a client’s workflow.

Marco Guadagno CEO of 3Cycle says:

“3Cycle’s main goal has always been quality and we pay particular attention to technological innovations. This is why we always try to combine experience and innovation, and this applies both to our staff and collaborators and to technologies as well. After testing a number of new procedures – to improve our workflow and with an eye to the future – we are proud to announce our partnership with VoiceQ, with the aim to offer our customers an even more secure and reliable service.”

In welcoming the move, Steven Renata Managing Director of VoiceQ developers Kiwa Digital says:

“VoiceQ Studio is a new software service for an industry on the path to recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic. With the introduction of this service, our proven applications VoiceQ Pro, VoiceQ Writer, VoiceQ Actor and our new VoiceQ Cloud platform are integrated with a client’s current technology. Together they deliver a seamless, accessible and collaborative workflow experience – wherever staff need to be.”

As well as being at the forefront of innovation, the two companies share a commitment to creating award-winning performances and improving global understanding through their services.

3Cycle has been appointed to Netflix’s Post Partner Program with a Gold Rating and gained a global reputation for its outstanding artistic quality. This reputation is captured in a recent blog from 3Cycle’s Dubbing Director, Claudia Catani who explains,

“A dubber must develop the capacity of resounding and recreating the whole raft of emotions and expressions of the actor that is being dubbed. When I direct the dubbing, I feel rather like an orchestra director: sounds and melodies are accompanied by a score that is logical, that is narrative and rhythmic, that follows a path and has a style that must be properly reproduced. Doing all this is highly rewarding, it’s food for the soul.”

A one month training programme has started and the software will be fully operational in 3Cycle’s studios in Rome in January 2021.



Media contacts:

3Cycle SRL

Laura Ciafaloni, Managing Director

Email: laura.ciafaloni@3cycle.it

VoiceQ - Kiwa Digital Ltd

Steven Renata, Managing Director

Email: steven@voiceq.com