Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,081 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,011 in the last 365 days.

Jay Daniels Releases "Empty Bottle"

Jay Daniels Releases "Empty Bottle" To Country Radio

MC1 Nashville

GOODLETTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATED, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here is another new release from Jay Daniels & The Jay Daniels Band. Jay’s new release, "Empty Bottle" is a great song that is sure to become a favorite at country radio. Jay and his band recently performed at the Texas Troubadour Theater in Nashville, Tennessee and brought down the house with his three previous radio singles. Jay is an awesome entertainer and this song is the most country to date that has been released. Jay is a singer/songwriter who focuses on country, blues and rock & roll. Whether it be a fast, fun song or a loving, low-tempo ballad, most, if not all, of his music tells a story related to a time in his life, rather it be a reflection or an actual event.

Jay is based in Mobile, Alabama and Jay Daniels was established in April, 2019. The Jay Daniels Band has continued to grow with an increasing fan-base and number of followers. His video views are in the thousands and because his music stretches across the genres his fans come from all over the world.

From the beginning, music was in Jay. Jay's given name is “Jason Daniel,” which was the inspiration for the name, Jay Daniels. Jay grew up in Mobile, Alabama, listening and playing hard rock and heavy metal. He got his first guitar at the age of thirteen. By sixteen, he began playing live by sneaking into bars and clubs to sit in with his brother’s bands. There he found not just the love of playing music, but the fulfillment of sharing it with others and the sheer longing to do that more and more. Jay now resides in Mobile, Alabama and continues to write, sing, and produce videos of his music, including new projects with new material.

Jay is released by Dark Lonesome Records under the MC1 Nashville imprint. Jay’s new release, “Empty Bottle” is distributed by The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music. Jay Daniels is definitely a name you won't forget! Expect great things ahead for those who love rock with a little country soul.

The latest release from Jay Daniels “Empty Bottle” is available now on Play MPE. Additional information can be found at www.mc1nashville.com

Rhonda Thompson
Music Star Nashville Press
+1 615-476-3121
email us here

"Empty Bottle" from Jay Daniels

You just read:

Jay Daniels Releases "Empty Bottle"

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.