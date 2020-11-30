Royal Farms Launches New Coffee Brewing System

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms today announced a new “Bean-to-Cup” brewing system now available at each of the convenience store chain’s 240 store locations throughout Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and New Jersey.



Royal Farms’ new Swiss-made coffee brewing system provides customers with the freshest cup of hot or iced coffee every time, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Unlike drip coffee or coffee dispensed from an air pot that is sold at other chains, Royal Farms' new brewing process lets customers enjoy a hot, fresh cup of coffee made from perfectly roasted Arabica coffee beans that are ground just seconds before brewing.

Customers may choose from a wide variety of coffees such as 100% Colombian, Royal Farms Gourmet blend, Brazilian Dark Roast, Jamaican Blue Mountain, Hazelnut, French Vanilla and more, each brewed on-the-spot one cup at a time.

“Each cup is consistent, so there’s never a reason for our customers to be concerned about the quality of the coffee they are purchasing, “ said John Kemp, president of Royal Farms. “We wanted to give our customers the best coffee experience and our new coffee brewing system does that for them.” he added.

Royal Farms’ new coffee machines also brew iced coffee that is actually a different way to brew coffee altogether. The process starts with more coffee per brew cycle and the coffee is cooled down before it is dispensed into the cup to help reduce ice melt. The result is the perfect, smooth and refreshing iced coffee that is the ultimate in freshness.

Both the hot coffee and the iced coffee are pressure-brewed, a method by which fresh whole beans are ground instantly, lightly packed in a chamber, sealed and brewed under the ideal amount of pressure to make the freshest cup of coffee possible.

The foam or “crema” that appears at the top of the just-brewed coffee is the single best indicator that the coffee is fresh. Foam is created, when the coffee that is brewed under the perfect amount of pressure, is released from the pressure, and expands causing the foam or “crema”.

About Royal Farms:

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with more than 240 locations throughout Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Since 1959, Royal Farms has been satisfying the mid-Atlantic area's hunger for real fresh food served real fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. Royal Farms was awarded “…best fast food fried chicken…” by Food & Wine magazine. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com

For more information, please contact Breahna Brown at bbrown@royalfarms.com or Shelby Kemp at skemp@royalfarms.com.