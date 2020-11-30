TeamBonding Inc. Announces Holiday Traditions Gone Virtual

This holiday season has gone fully virtual to help safely incorporate old traditions, new ideas, and holiday cheer!

For the first time, TeamBonding Inc. is offering an array of new customizable virtual holiday events to their new and current clientele. With this holiday season looking different than those of the past, these fully virtual events help to safely incorporate old traditions, new ideas, and holiday cheer to clients from the finest team building leaders and professionals around the world.

Despite this year being full of unprecedented changes, it is still more important than ever to foster new relationships within your workforce, engage employees, and toast to one another’s accomplishments. Conventionally, holiday parties offered a good opportunity to remind your employees of their importance within the organization, and TeamBonding strives for this year to be no exception. The Ultimate Virtual Holiday Party combines the most popular team building events and entertainment experience into one big customizable celebration for your team. With this party, teams can choose from a variety of events such as, ‘Oh What Fun’ Holiday Team Trivia, Reindeer Games, Wild Card Bingo and can even add on Virtual Santa, Holiday Happy & Mixology, and more!

“This holiday season is like no other. Clients are working hard to maintain their culture; their employee morale and they want to do something to recognize the difficult year and celebrate in a way that everyone will enjoy. We have called it re-inventing Christmas as traditions that have been set for many years are now no longer possible and the focus is on new traditions and the spirit of the holidays. Happy Hours are still a focus and the goal is to make our events feel as close to live,

in-person events as possible. Our focus is on engaging people in a fun and festive way and making spirits bright. From reindeer racing to chocolate tasting, races around the virtual world, and holiday game shows, there's sure to be a lot of fun and laughter in this year's stocking!”

- David Goldstein | Creator of Opportunities

From Virtual Gingerbread House Hunters to Holiday Ice Carving, TeamBonding has a plethora of creative virtual holiday event ideas to preserve holiday traditions. Elevate your holiday party with the Curated Chocolate Experience or bring about some friendly competition and try the holiday version of Jeopardy. Whether it is modifying for different holidays or using your content to customize events, TeamBonding’s phenomenal facilitators and event managers will tailor any event to meet your needs.

Although traditional in-person holiday experiences seem like they are not an option this year, companies have not eliminated them altogether. TeamBonding provides your team with a memorable holiday experience that is engaging, captivating, COVID-safe, and fun for all! Looking forward to 2021, TeamBonding is planning new events to be available alongside their 50+ unique activities in Virtual, Hybrid, and In-Person format.

No matter where your location, TeamBonding has a proven solution to build your team.

