Travere Therapeutics Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment in Pivotal Phase 3 DUPLEX Study of Sparsentan in Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced completion of patient enrollment in the Phase 3 DUPLEX Study. The pivotal DUPLEX Study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of sparsentan for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a rare kidney condition that often leads to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Topline efficacy data from the interim 36-week proteinuria endpoint analysis are expected in the first quarter of 2021.



“Many people living with FSGS are unable to delay progression to end-stage kidney disease and ultimately face transplant or dialysis,” said Noah Rosenberg, M.D., chief medical officer of Travere Therapeutics. “New treatment options are desperately needed. By completing enrollment in the DUPLEX Study, we have achieved the next milestone on our path to potentially delivering sparsentan as the first therapy indicated for the treatment of FSGS. We are maintaining focus on high quality trial conduct over the course of the study and we look forward to reporting interim topline results in the first quarter of next year.”

The DUPLEX Study is a global, randomized, multicenter, double-blind, parallel-arm, active-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial of approximately 300 patients with FSGS. Patients are randomized to receive either sparsentan or irbesartan, the active control. The DUPLEX Study protocol provides for an unblinded analysis of at least 190 patients to be performed after 36 weeks of treatment to evaluate the interim efficacy endpoint – the proportion of patients achieving a FSGS partial remission of proteinuria endpoint (FPRE), which is defined as urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (Up/C) ≤1.5 g/g and a >40 percent reduction in Up/C from baseline, at Week 36. Successful achievement of the interim 36-week proteinuria endpoint is expected to serve as the basis for submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) under the Subpart H accelerated approval pathway in the U.S. and Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) consideration in Europe. The confirmatory endpoint of the study is the slope of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) from baseline to Week 108, in approximately 300 patients.

Sparsentan is an investigational product candidate in Phase 3 clinical development that has a dual mechanism of action combining endothelin type A receptor antagonism with angiotensin II receptor blockade. Travere Therapeutics is developing sparsentan for the treatment of FSGS and IgA nephropathy (IgAN), rare kidney disorders that often lead to ESKD. In several forms of chronic kidney disease, such as FSGS and IgAN, endothelin receptor blockade has been shown to have an additive beneficial effect on proteinuria in combination with renin-angiotensin blockade via angiotensin receptor blockers or angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors. Sparsentan has been granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of FSGS by the FDA and European Commission.

The Phase 2 DUET Study of sparsentan in FSGS met its primary efficacy endpoint for the combined treatment group, demonstrating a greater than two-fold reduction in proteinuria compared to irbesartan, after the eight-week, double-blind treatment period. Irbesartan is part of a class of drugs used to manage FSGS and IgAN in the absence of an approved pharmacologic treatment. Travere Therapeutics is currently advancing the pivotal Phase 3 DUPLEX Study of sparsentan for the treatment of FSGS and continuing to enroll patients in the pivotal Phase 3 PROTECT Study of sparsentan for the treatment of IgAN (IgANprotect.com). Both studies contain 36-week proteinuria-based interim endpoints, which if successfully achieved, are expected to support submission of an NDA under the Subpart H accelerated approval pathway in the U.S. as well as an application for CMA consideration in Europe. If approved for both indications, sparsentan could potentially be the first medicine approved for FSGS and IgAN.

At Travere Therapeutics we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com

