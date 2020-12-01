Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New nonprofit formed to support nation’s state parks

State parks and forests rely heavily on volunteers and nonprofit Friends groups

Without volunteers and nonprofit Friends groups, many state parks and forests would not be able to operate”
— Marci Mowery
SWANSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of State Park Foundations has been launched to support and advocate for the army of volunteers and Friends groups that help care for the nation’s state park and forests.

“Every state in the nation has many wonderful state parks and forests and they all rely heavily on volunteers and nonprofit Friends groups,” said National Association Chair Marci Mowery.

“These volunteers and groups support the work of park managers and staff, raise funds for projects in the parks, help run educational and environmental programs, and much more. Without them, many parks would not be able to operate,” she said.
The National Association, a 501(c)3 incorporated organization, will connect, build, elevate and empower these member statewide non-profit partners of America’s state parks and advocate for them, she added.

Full membership is open to all nonprofit groups directly supporting their state parks and affiliate membership is open to individuals, other organizations, and corporate entities that want to support our mission and goals, said Mowery.

The officers of the National Association are Marci Mowery, Chair, who is President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forest Foundation, Don Philpott, Vice-Chair, who is President-Elect of the Florida State Parks Foundation, and David Pearson, Secretary, and Treasurer, who is the executive director of the North Carolina Friends of State Parks.

For more information contact
Marci Mowery, Chair, at 717-236-7644
or Don Philpott, Vice-Chair, at 321-277-8442

Don Philpott
Florida State Parks Foundation
email us here

