Karen V. Davison Scholarship Program Continues to Accept Applications
The Karen V. Davison Scholarship Program will offer one scholarship of $1,000 and two additional scholarships of $500 eachPLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After launching in mid-September, the Karen V. Davison Scholarship Program is continuing to accept applications. The scholarship program is open to college and university students in the U.S. and Canada who are currently enrolled in a Culinary program, Arts program, or Social Sciences program such as History, Anthropology, Sociology, or Political Science.
As a professional chef and culinary blogger, Karen V. Davison has a wealth of experience working in kitchens and restaurants across America. Throughout her career, she has worked as a saucier, a sous chef, an associate chef, and a head chef in various restaurants.
Through the scholarship program, Davison aims to help students reach their full academic potential through financial support. The program is dedicated to students who find creative ways to solve problems at work, school, or in everyday life.
In addition to submitting adequate proof of enrollment, applicants must also write a 500-word essay and list their program of choice, explain what they hope to achieve in their career in the future, and answer the question, “How do you find ways to stay creative amidst the challenges and restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic?”
Applications will be accepted up until the deadline date of December 31, 2020.
For more information and to apply for this opportunity, please visit https://karenvdavisonscholarship.com/.
About Karen V. Davison
Karen V. Davison is a professional chef and culinary blogger from Dallas, Texas. She holds a degree from the Culinary School of Fort Worth. She built up her career by working at various fast food restaurants. Ms. Davison worked as an associate chef and sous chef before obtaining a coveted head chef position at a fine dining restaurant in Dallas. She is now a highly sought-after head chef, lending her expertise and experience to many restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
To learn more about Karen V. Davison, visit her website, https://karenvdavison.com/.
Karen V. Davison
Professional Chef/Culinary Blogger
