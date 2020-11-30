Automotive Paint Additives Market to Hit $5.63 Billion by 2026, Says Allied Market Research

Surge in automobile production, increase in demand for eco-friendly products, and novel automotive paints additives drive the growth of the global automotive paint additives market. The fisheye eliminator segment dominated the market in 2018. However, the automotive decorative paint segment held the largest share of the market in 2018. By type, the fisheye eliminator segment contributed to the highest market share in 2018.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive paint additives market was pegged at $3.29 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $5.63 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of the drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, top winning strategies, key segments, and competitive scenario.

Download Report Sample at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6357

Rise in automobile production, increase in demand for eco-friendly products, and innovative automotive paints additives have propelled the growth of the global automotive paint additives market. However, rise in prices of raw materials impedes the market growth. On the contrary, production of eco-friendly and cost-effective automotive paints additives are expected to offer multiple opportunities in the near future.

The global automotive paint additives market is segmented into type, application, vehicle type, and region. By type, the market is divided into blending solvents, flow enhancers, fisheye eliminator, and others. The fisheye eliminator segment dominated the market in 2018, accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share. On the other hand, the flow enhancers segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6357

Based on application, the market is categorized into automotive decorative paint, automotive antirust paint, automotive fire-retardant paint, and others. The automotive decorative paint segment dominated the global market in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market. The segment would maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the automotive fire-retardant paint segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across Asia-Pacific, North-America, Europe, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.4% in between 2019 to 2026. The market also offers an in-depth study of regions including LAMEA and Europe.

Schedule a Free Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6357

Major market players in the automotive paint additives market report include PPG, Akzo Nobel N.V, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, LLC, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., DuPont, Clariant, Solvay, The Sherwin-Williams, and others holds major share of automotive paint additives market.

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Paints, Additives, Coatings:

Paints and Coatings Market : Some of the main market players operating in the global paints and coatings market are BASF SE, Akzonobel N.V., PPG Industries, RPM International Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, The Valspar Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Tikkurila OYJ, and Berger Paints India Ltd.

Automotive OEM Coatings Market : The other players in the automotive OEM coatings market value chain (profiles not included in the report) include Beckers Group, Cabot Corporation, Berger Paints, Eastman Chemical Company, Valspar Corporation, Clariant AG, Deft, Inc., Jotun A/S, Royal DSM, Lord Corporation, and Solvay S.A. among others.

Waterborne Coatings Market : The waterborne coatings application market is segmented into appliances, automotive, architectural, marine, packaging, wood, general industrial, and others.

Powder Coatings Market : Market size is expected to garner $15.0 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019-2026.

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market : The market for automotive refinish coatings witnessed a significant growth due to various strategies adopted by the key market players.

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue . An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com