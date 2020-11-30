Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,537 in the last 365 days.

GOGL – Declaration of options

/EIN News/ -- The Board of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (“Golden Ocean” or the “Company”) announced an option holder has exercised options to acquire 50,000 shares in the Company in accordance with the terms previously disclosed. The option exercise will be settled in full with treasury shares held by the Company. Following the delivery of the shares, Golden Ocean will hold a total of 945,000 treasury shares.

November 30, 2020

Hamilton, Bermuda

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

GOGL – Declaration of options

Distribution channels: Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.