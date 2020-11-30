The WILD Deal from NH Fish and Game Ends Today!

CONTACT: Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 Nicola Whitley: (603) 271-3211 November 30, 2020

Concord, NH – Time is running out to get a WILD Deal when you buy the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s award-winning wildlife calendar AND a one-year subscription to New Hampshire Wildlife Journal for just $18. This special offer applies to both new and current NH Wildlife Journal magazine subscribers.

Order by midnight tonight, November 30, and for only $18 you’ll receive:

A full-year subscription to New Hampshire Wildlife Journal magazine (6 issues – U.S. addresses only. Subscription begins with the January 2021 issue.

The 2021 New Hampshire Wildlife Calendar (which will be mailed as soon as your order is processed).

FREE shipping and handling – and no tax!

What great gifts for wildlife enthusiasts or yourself, with a total retail value of $24!

Don’t miss this WILDly popular offer. Visit www.wildnh.com/shop/wild-deals.html to order online, print a mail-order form, or call 603-271-3422. Orders must be completed or postmarked by November 30, 2020.

WILD Deals may also be purchased today until 4:00 p.m. at the Fish and Game Department Licensing Office, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH.

By taking advantage of this WILD Deal, you’re helping New Hampshire Fish and Game conserve the wildlife and wild places in the Granite State. Thank you!