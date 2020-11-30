Meningococcal Vaccines Market analysis, size, share, Covid-19 scenario, Global industry Forecast till 2026
The global Meningococcal Vaccine Industry is projected to garner $4.19 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026.
Increase in outbreaks of meningococcal disease, surge in immunization programs across the globe, and rise in research and development for vaccine technology.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Meningococcal Vaccine Industry garnered $1.93 billion in 2018, and is projected to garner $4.19 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. "Meningococcal Vaccine Market by Serogroup (MenACWY, MenB/BC, MenC, MenAC, and MenA), Vaccine Type (Conjugate, Polysaccharide, and Subcapsular), and End User (Pediatric, Adults, and Travelers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026."
Rise in outbreaks of meningococcal disease, increase in immunization programs across the world, and surge in research and development for vaccine technology drive the global meningococcal vaccine market
Covid-19 scenario
Due to lockdown, immunization programs will come to a halt and program schedules will be changed in various countries.
Research and development activities for vaccine technology will be limited, as researchers need to stay at home during the lockdown.
Meningococcal vaccine is used as a placebo effect in the Covid-19 vaccine trial conducted at the University of Oxford.
Based on vaccine serotype, the majority of share was contributed by MenACWY vaccine segment. It accounted for nearly half of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the MenA vaccine segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.
The conjugate segment to maintain its lead by 2026
Based on vaccine type, the conjugate segment held the largest share of the global meningococcal vaccine market, accounting for nearly half of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead by 2026. Moreover, this segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to usage of vaccines in routine immunization schedules, preventive campaigns, and outbreak responses. The research also analyzes segments including polysachharide and subcapsular.
Leading market players
Based on region, North America accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, holding nearly half of the global meningococcal vaccine market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in prevalence of meningitis disease and ease in availability of meningococcal vaccine products for treatment of the disease. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in outbreaks of meningococcal diseases and widespread availability of products.
