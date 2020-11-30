Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,531 in the last 365 days.

GelSana Receives Pre-Seed Investment from Innosphere Ventures

Innosphere Ventures’ Fund makes investment into a company focused on novel wound healing solutions

/EIN News/ -- Golden and Fort Collins, CO, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innosphere Ventures, Colorado’s commercialization program and seed-stage venture capital fund, has announced their investment in GelSana Therapeutics (GelSana), a startup company developing novel hydrogels that improve wound healing for diabetic ulcers and other wounds. GelSana will use the Innosphere Ventures Fund investment to accelerate their product development plan.

This is the first time Innosphere Ventures has invested in a technology being developed at Colorado School of Mines. “Innosphere has a long-standing partnership with the Colorado School of Mines Office of Research and Technology Transfer and we’re excited to contribute to the growth of Melissa Krebs’ technology and company,” said Mike Freeman, Innosphere Ventures CEO and general partner who led the investment into GelSana. “Professor Krebs is an exceptional CEO and the kind of technical founder you want to invest in.”

“Our products have shown they can significantly increase the number of patients that can completely heal their wounds,” said Melissa Krebs, founder and CEO of GelSana and Associate Professor at Colorado School of Mines. “We started this company with a focus on resolving diabetic foot ulcers which pose serious health and financial burdens to those affected but believe the unique properties of our hydrogels may have broader applicability in wound healing.”


For more information on Innosphere Ventures and this investment, contact Mike Freeman, General Partner of the Innosphere Fund, at mike@innosphereventures.org or (970) 817-4791.

Attachments 


Emily Wilson
Innosphere Ventures
9702954481
emily@innosphereventures.org

You just read:

GelSana Receives Pre-Seed Investment from Innosphere Ventures

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.