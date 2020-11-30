Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Regional Growth Analysis, R&D Status, Technology Source and Development Analysis, Top Leaders are Honeywell International, Accenture, StationQ-Microsoft, Google, D-Wave Systems, QX Branch, River Lane

/EIN News/ -- Washington, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026" is latest research study released by MarketDigits evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Quantum Computing Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Honeywell International, Accenture, QX Branch, StationQ- Microsoft, Google, D-Wave Systems.

Quantum computing is an advanced developing computer technology which is based on the quantum mechanics and quantum theory. The quantum computer has been used for the quantum computing which follows the concepts of quantum physics. The quantum computing is different from the classical computing in terms of speed, bits and the data. The classical computing uses two bits only named as 0 and 1, whereas the quantum computing uses all the states in between the 0 and 1, which helps in better results and high speed.

Quantum computing has been used mostly in the research for comparing the numerous solutions and to find an optimum solution for a complex problem and it has been used in the sectors like chemicals, utilities, defence, healthcare & pharmaceuticals and various other sectors. Quantum computing is used for the applications like cryptography, machine learning, algorithms, quantum simulation, quantum parallelism and others on the basis of the technologies of qubits like super conducting qubits, trapped ion qubits and semiconductor qubits.

Since the technology is still in its growing phase, there are many research operations conducted by various organizations and universities including study on quantum computing for providing advanced and modified solutions for different applications. For instance, Mercedes –Benz has been conducting research over the quantum computing and how it can be used for discovering the new battery materials for advanced batteries which can be used in electric cars. Mercedes Benz has been working in collaboration with the IBM on IBM Q network program, which allows the companies in accessing the IBM’s Q network and early stage computing systems over the cloud.

The Global Quantum Computing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises)

By Components (Hardware, Software, Services)

By Application (Optimization,Machine Learning,Material Simulation)

By End-User (BFSI, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Defense, Automotive, Chemical, Others)

By Geography (Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Rest of the World)

List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Quantum Computing Market Report are:



D-Wave Systems

QX Branch

International Business Machines Corporation

Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited

1QB Information Technologies

QC Ware Corp

StationQ- Microsoft

Rigetti Computing

Google Inc.

River Lane Research

This comprehensive Quantum Computing Market report presents an analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies, market effect factor and consumer needs by major regions, types, and applications globally while considering the past, present and future state of the industry. This report lends a hand to identify how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by providing information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. The strategies encompassed in the report mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions & others that boost their footprints in this market.

With this Quantum Computing Market report, it becomes possible to gain a holistic view of the market effectively and then also benchmark all the companies in the industry. The report deals with thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players. As it is a third-party report, Quantum Computing Market report is more unprejudiced and hence provides a better picture of what is really happening in the market. It is a professional and a comprehensive report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

Key questions addressed by the report :

Which applications / segments provides the maximum growth opportunity?

What are the emerging technologies and how it would disrupt the market?

Who are the key players dominating the market, followed by other prominent vendors and strategies adopted by them?

What was the market size and what would be the forecast in next few years?

Regional and country attractiveness: mid to long term outlook?

Market dynamics including trends, opportunities, drivers, challenges and how this would impact the market eco-system?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

What could be the potential industrial applications of quantum computing?

What are the major applications of Quantum Computing market?

Who are the major players in Quantum Computing market?

What are the opportunities for quantum computing providers?

Which regions will contribute a major share to the growth of the quantum computing market?

